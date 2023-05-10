May 10, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

1. ‘DMK Files’ | CM Stalin files defamation suit against BJP leader Annamalai

Almost a month after BJP state president K. Annamalai levelled corruption charges against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on April 14, the city public prosecutor G. Devarajan, on behalf of Mr. Stalin, has filed a criminal defamation case at Principal District and Sessions Court in Chennai against the BJP leader.

The petition urged the court to take action against Mr. Annamalai under section 500 (punishment for criminal defamation) of Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure section 199(2) over his comments against the Chief Minister.

It maybe recalled that DMK leaders R.S. Bharathi, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi had sent legal notices to Mr. Annamalai demanding compensation and unconditional apology.

2. Thoothukudi VAO murder | Madras HC orders completion of trial in 2 months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Principal District Judge in Thoothukudi district to complete the trial in Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Lourdhu Francis murder case within two months. The police have informed the court that investigation would be completed in one month.

Earlier on April 25, Lourdhu Francis, 56, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death at his office by two men who are allegedly members of a sand mafia operating along the Thamirabarani watercourse.

The police arrested the main accused person Ramasubramanian of Kaliyaavoor near Murappanadu, a history-sheeter, on the same day and nabbed his associate Marimuthu from his hideout in Thaazhai Ooththu on the outskirts of Tirunelveli on the next day. DMK MP Kanimozhi on May 1, handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore, issued by the Tamil Nadu government as solatium, to the bereaved family.

3. Soundariya Rajinikanth files police complaint on missing SUV key

Soundarya Rajinikanth, daughter of well known film actor Rajinikanth, has filed a police complaint with regard to the missing key of her sport utility vehicle (SUV). The complaint has been filed at the Teynampet police station in Chennai.

A senior official of the City Police said Soundarya Rajinikanth, in the complaint said she had lost the key of her Range Rover car, when she used another car to travel to a function at a private college.

Earlier on March 21, the Teynampet police arrested two persons – a woman domestic help and a driver – for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and diamonds from the house of Soundarya’s sister and Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth at Poes Garden in Chennai.