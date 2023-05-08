May 08, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

1. Fake videos on migrant workers’ safety | SC refuses to entertain Youtuber Manish Kashyap’s plea

The Supreme Court declined to intervene in a plea filed by YouTuber Manish Kashyap to club and transfer to Patna the FIRs accusing him of spreading ‘fake’ videos about Bihar migrants being under attack in Tamil Nadu

“We have serious reservations here. These are stable States… a State like Tamil Nadu. You just create anything and cause disquiet in that State. We cannot lend our offices to such things,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud firmly told Kashyap’s lawyer.

Kashyap has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is in detention in Tamil Nadu in multiple FIRs.

2. Class XII Board exam results | Daughter of daily wager scores 600/600

In a marginal increase from last year, 94.03% students who took up the Class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu have cleared them. In 2022, 93.80% students passed the exams.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the results, and said that Virudhunagar at 97.85%, Tiruppur with 97.79%, and Perambalur at 97.59% districts are the districts with the highest pass percentages. A total of 8.03 lakh candidates from across the State had appeared for the exams. While 96.38% of girls cleared the exams, 91.45% of boys passed.

S. Nandhini, a student of Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul, and the daughter of a daily wage labourer scored 600/600 marks. She is also among the two students in the State who have managed to score a centum in Tamil.

3. Vengaivayal water tank issue | 10 more men give samples for DNA tests

Blood samples of 10 more persons were taken at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, in connection with the incident at Vengaivayal village where faeces were found mixed in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families.

CB-CID sources said the blood samples of the 10 persons - all men - would be sent through the court to Chennai to conduct the DNA test.

Earlier on April 25, samples of three persons were already taken based on an order from the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Pudukottai. However, eight others failed to turn up then.

4. Ambasamudram custodial torture | Fourth FIR registered against Balveer Singh

The CB-CID police, investigating the alleged custodial torture of suspects by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh, have registered one more case against him and his sub-ordinates of the Kallidaikurichi police station. With this, the investigating agency has registered its fourth case against Mr. Singh.

Based on a complaint lodged by by Surya of Zamin Singampatti, the CB-CID Police Inspector Ulagarani has registered a first information report (FIR) against Mr. Singh, former Inspector of Kallidaikurichi police station Rajakumari and constables Ramalingam and Joseph, who all have been placed in ‘vacancy reserve’ after these serious charges surfaced in March.

