May 05, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

1. EPS slams DMK government for reduced bus services

AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the DMK regime for reports over reduction in bus services to rural parts of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the present regime was seeking to stop the bus services, citing losses. Over the past 24 months, not a single bus had been purchased, he contended.

To highlight the present state of affairs concerning the State-owned transport corporations, he referred to reports of Tenkasi District Collector openly telling people about losses being incurred in the running of bus services to villages.

2. The Kerala Story | Protestors detained in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore police detained more than 50 persons who staged a protest against the screening of the movie The Kerala Story in the city.

They were detained and removed when they tried to enter the compound of the Brookefields Mall to stage a protest, around noon. Police force has been deployed at two more malls in the city, Prozone and Fun Republic, in view of possible protests against the movie.

3. Chithirai festival at Madurai | Lord Kallazhagar enters river Vaigai

Amidst much fanfare and cheer, lakhs of devotees congregated on the banks of Vaigai river to witness the holy ritual of Lord Kallazhagar entering the river, at Alwarpuram in Madurai, early this morning. This is the pinnacle event of the ongoing annual Chithirai festival.

The Lord, mounted on a golden stallion and clad in resplendent green silk, entered the river at 5.52 a.m. as devotees sprinkled flowers and chants of ‘Govinda Govinda’ rented the air. The green robe signifies prosperity and a good agricultural yield for the upcoming year.

The persistent cloudy weather and drizzle did not deter the devotees, who began assembling on the banks of the river as early as 3 a.m. to catch a glimpse of Lord Kallazhagar.

4. Kalakshetra sexual harassment allegations | Hari Padman withdraws bail plea

The Madras High Court permitted Hari Padman, the suspended faculty of Kalakshetra Foundation to withdraw a petition filed by him seeking bail in a sexual harassment case booked on the basis of a complaint lodged in March this year by a former student of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts run by the foundation.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan accepted a request made by the petitioner’s counsel, to withdraw the bail plea, just before he was about to retire to his chambers after completing his list for the day during the summer vacation sitting. Earlier in the day, the judge had heard the arguments and passed an order adjourning the matter to June 16.

5. CM Stalin urges Sharad Pawar to reconsider decision to relinquish NCP leadership

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through a social media post, requested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to relinquish his post, contending that his continuing in the post was crucial in strengthening the “secular alliance” across the country.

In his post, Mr. Stalin said: “With national politics centred around the upcoming 2024 general elections, I request, Thiru. Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of Nationalist Congress Party - NCP and continue to lead NCP.”

