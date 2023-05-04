May 04, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

1. CM Stalin takes a dig at Governor’s remarks on ‘Dravidian model of governance’

With Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi flaying the ruling DMK’s oft-repeated ‘Dravidian model of governance,’ during his interview with a section of media, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, in a letter to his party men, said it has emerged as the governance formula for all States in the country, as DMK allies lashed out at Ravi for his remarks.

Mr. Stalin’s remarks assume significance in the wake of Ravi’s comments that the Dravidian model of governance is only a “political slogan” and a desperate bid to sustain an “expired ideology.” Stalin said the victory of the two-year rule of the DMK has been dispensing pro-people initiatives and transforming Tamil Nadu into a welfare state.

Alleging that it has become Mr. Ravi’s routine to violate the constitutional position by making controversial remarks, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri claimed “the Governor has yet again spewed venom.” “Is he a political party leader to talk about the ideology of a party?,” Alagiri asked.

2. Madras HC dismisses case against introduction of automatic liquor vending machines

The Madras High Court dismissed a PIL petition, which claimed that the installation of automatic vending machines, to dispense liquor bottles and cans, at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) elite shops in shopping malls, would lead to sale of liquor even to those below 21 years of age.

A vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan refused to entertain the petition after Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran submitted that a malicious campaign had been carried out, making it seem as if the vending machines had been installed in common areas inside malls and any person could fetch a liquor bottle from them at will.

The AAG said, so far, only four vending machines had been installed, and they were located well inside the elite shops run by Tasmac at Forum Mall in Vadapalani, Ten Square Mall in Koyambedu, Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah and Phoenix Mall in Velachery. All these vending machines were supervised by the staff of the elite shops.

3. Jamaat leader receives human skull in courier

The Jamaat president of Mohaideen Aandavar Mosque, Mohammedbander near Kalyanapuram in Thanjavur district received a parcel containing a human skull.

According to police, the Jamaat leader, A.M. Mohammed Kasim received a parcel through courier yesterday and on opening the same he found a skull in the parcel.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Thiruvaiyaru police who have registered a case and are investigating.

4. Tiruvannamalai ATM heists case | Mastermind arrested on Haryana- Rajasthan border

A 30-year-old man, suspected to have masterminded the series of ATM robberies in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, was arrested at gunpoint at his hideout in a dilapidated building along the Rajasthan-Haryana border. A sum of ₹15 lakh in cash was recovered from him.

The police said J. Asif Javed, a native of Nuh taluk in Mewat district of Haryana, was the ninth suspect arrested in the case by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. His role was planning and execution of the entire heist with a six-member gang at a hideout at KGF in Karnataka.

So far, ₹20 lakh in cash, three cars and a container lorry have been seized from the nine arrested persons.

5. Madras HC dismisses PIL seeking ban on ‘The Kerala Story’

The Madras High Court dismissed a PIL petition which sought to ban multilingual movie The Kerala Story contending that it makes a baseless claim of 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from Kerala having been converted to Islam and made to join the ISIS terrorist movement.

A summer vacation Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and C. Saravanan rejected the case at the admission stage itself after it was brought to its notice that the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court had dealt with a similar plea for a ban on the movie and had refused to pass any adverse orders against the filmmakers.

6. Six killed in road accident

Six people were killed when a government bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Kancheepuram district.

According to the police, the incident occurred on East Coast Road in Manamai village near Mamallapuram this afternoon. The TNSTC bus was proceeding to Puducherry.