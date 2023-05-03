May 03, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. Ambasamudram custodial torture | Balveer Singh booked in 2 more cases; Provisions of SC/ST Act invoked

Two more cases have been registered by the CB-CID, probing custodial torture charges against the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram Sub-Division, Balveer Singh, by invoking the provisions of Scheduled Caste (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The total number of cases filed against the police officer has gone up to three.

Based on complaints filed by a 19-year-old young man from Papanasam and an autorickshaw driver, Vedhanarayanan of Vickramasingapuram, the CB-CID registered the cases late last night.

Two weeks ago, the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch had already registered an FIR based on a complaint from another victim, E. Subhash of KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai, under Sections 506 (1) (Criminal intimidation), 324 (voluntarily hurting by using dangerous weapon) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using dangerous weapon).

2. Actor Manobala no more

Popular Tamil actor, comedian, director, and producer Manobala passed away at his residence in Chennai today at the age of 69.

Suffering from liver problems, Manobala had underwent an angio treatment at a private hospital earlier this year. Since then, he had been receiving medical treatment at his home in Saligramam.

Manobala debuted as an actor and assistant director in the 1979 Bharathiraja film Puthiya Vaarpugal. He then went on to direct over 24 films. Later known as a supporting actor, he acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades.

3. Car festival of Madurai Meenakshi temple held

Thousands of devotees congregated on the Masi streets witnessed the car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai early this morning.

The grand car festival marks the penultimate day of the 12-day annual Chithirai festival. The procession of the vibrantly decorated colossal temple cars, with one carrying Lord Sundareswarar with Goddess Piriyavidai followed by a smaller one carrying Goddess Meenakshi, began its procession towards East Masi Street around 6.30 a.m.

Though humid weather persisted to the advantage of the devotees, the heavy shower the previous day led to large puddles of water stagnating on the slushy narrow streets around Masi streets. The procession of the cars ended around 1.30 p.m.