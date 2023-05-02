May 02, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

1. Not ready to talk about audio clips: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his video address Ungalil Oruvan (One among you), said he was not ready to talk about the recent audio clips, which the opposition claimed purportedly contained the voice of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan implicating the ruling party in corruption.

“I do not want to talk about the tapes and offer publicity for those who indulge in cheap politics,” Mr. Stalin added.

Two audio clips were released by BJP president K. Annamalai recently. On Sunday, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami why Mr. Stalin was silent on the audio tapes. Earlier, the AIADMK and BJP had sought a probe into the audio clips.

2. Old building collapses in Chennai, none hurt

A portion of a century-old, unused, dilapidated building collapsed this morning, on Perambur Barracks Road, Purasawalkam in Chennai city. No one was injured in the incident. This is the third old building to collapse in Chennai this year.

Though the owner had obtained permission to demolish it, the work had not yet been executed. Police personnel from Vepery, Esplanade and Egmore rushed to the spot and conducted a search in the debris, later declaring that there was nobody trapped inside, and there had been no injuries or deaths.

In April, an old four-storey building that was under renovation collapsed in Armenian Street near Parry’s Corner, injuring two persons. In January, a young woman was crushed to death when the portion of a wall of an old building fell on her when it was being demolished on Anna Salai in Thousand Lights.

3. Flash floods wash away two causeways in Erode

Following heavy rainfall last night, flash floods washed away two causeways in Erode and Bhavani panchayat unions of Erode district, cutting off villages and disrupting vehicle movement today.

The district received a total rainfall of 601 mm rainfall with Perundurai receiving the maximum of 90 mm rainfall.

4. Celestial wedding of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple deities in Madurai

Thousands of devotees witnessed the Tirukalyanam (celestial wedding) of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi at Meenakshi Amman Temple on the 9th day of the Chithirai festival in Madurai.

The temple’s car festival is to be held at 6.30 a.m. tomorrow and Lord Kallazhagar’s descent into River Vaigai is to take place on May 5, when a public holiday has been announced.