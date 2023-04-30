April 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

1. Will continue to voice against corruption: Annamalai

Speaking at Chennai, BJP state president K. Annamalai said there was no change in his stance on clean politics and he would continue to voice against corruption. He also said the recent meeting in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda was about how to utilise the anti-people sentiment against the DMK government and converting them into votes for the NDA alliance.

Earlier yesterday, Mr. Annamalai sent a legal notice to DMK leader R.S. Bharathi seeking “₹500 crore and ₹1” towards damages for defaming him by alleging that he received crores of rupees as part of the Aarudhra scam (which is under police probe) in which depositors were duped across Tamil Nadu.

2. Three arrested over electrocution of two schoolboys at government college construction site

A day after two school boys who went for work at the construction site of Government Arts College at Menedal near Narikudi in Virudhunagar district were electrocuted to death yesterday, the site engineer and two supervisors have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

R. Harish Kumar, 15, of M. Puliyankulam, who had appeared for class 9 exam, and K. Raviselvam of the same village, who had written Plus Two examination, went for construction work during their annual vacation. While working at the site, they came into contact with a live wire lying on the ground and were electrocuted to death on Saturday forenoon.

3. Navy personnel ends life while on duty

A 30-year-old man who was serving in the Indian Navy allegedly died by suicide while on duty at the Naval detachment office in Nagapattinam harbour early this morning.

According to the police, U. Rajesh, 30, a native of Kilvaithinankuppam in Vellore district, who has been serving as a Leading Seaman in Nagapattinam for the past two years, allegedly ended his life, police said.

4. Leaders extend May Day greetings

In his May Day greetings, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said that his party and his government would always protect the interests of labourers. The CM also pointed out that it during the erstwhile DMK governments the public holiday with pay on May 1, 20% bonus for labourers, land for landless labourers and several other welfare programmes were implemented.

AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said labourers were to be remembered and respected not only for a day on May 1 but throughout the year.