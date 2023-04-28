April 28, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

1. Camp elephant tramples mahout to death

A 54-year-old mahout, C.M. Balan, attached to the Theppakadu elephant camp of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris was trampled to death by a 16-year-old female elephant of the camp, Masini, this morning.

According to the MTR administration, Masini attacked Balan at 9.10 a.m., after he finished its morning feeding at the elephant camp. He was rescued by other elephant men and was rushed to Government Hospital Gudalur. He succumbed to severe head injuries and was declared dead at 9.34 a.m.

Balan was taking care of Masini since the elephant was brought back to MTR for the second time in January 2019, after it trampled its mahout at Samayapuram temple to death in May 2018.

2. BJP panchayat president hacked to death; nine surrender

P.P.G. Sankar, a 42-year-old panchayat president of Valarpuram village near Sriperumbudur, who was also the State treasurer for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe wing of BJP, was murdered by an unidentified gang near Nazarathpet late last night.

When Mr. Sankar was on his way to his village near Sriperumbudur on Poonamallee High Road, the gang waylaid his car near Nazarathpet signal and threw a country bomb at his vehicle. The gang then chased Sankar, who got off the car, and hacked him to death.

Today, nine persons surrendered before Egmore court in connection with the murder. Condemning the murder, BJP state president K. Annamalai threatened to go on statewide strike if such crimes continue to occur and if stringent action is not taken against the assailants.

3. T.N. schools to reopen on June 1 for classes VI to XII; June 5 for classes I to V

The State Board schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen after summer vacation for Classes VI to XII on June 1, 2023 and for Classes I to V on June 5, 2023, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi after releasing the annual calendar of the School Education Department, in Chennai.

Speaking further, he said the Department would reconsider these dates if heat wave conditions prevailed around the dates planned.

According to the calendar, the Board examinations for Class XII and Class XI will commence on March 18 and March 19, 2024, respectively. The public examinations for Class X will commence on April 8, 2024.

4. CM Stalin calls on President Murmu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi this morning, to invite her for inaugurating the multi-super speciality hospital at Guindy in Chennai.

In its statement issued later in the day, the Tamil Nadu government said Ms. Murmu has agreed to inaugurate the hospital which will be named after Karunanidhi, on June 5. The inauguration is being organised to coincide with the celebrations of birth centenary of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Following the hospital inaugural, the President is to participate in the birth centenary celebrations to be held at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on the same day.

