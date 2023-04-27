April 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

1. No issue with Annamalai; AIADMK - BJP alliance intact: EPS

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami who addressed journalists at New Delhi said there were no issues between his party and BJP State president Annamalai and added that the alliance between the two parties continues.

It was only 10 days ago that Mr. Palaniswami, who had addressed journalists at Salem, urged the media persons not to ask him about Mr. Annamalai. He reiterated it while speaking to journalists at Madurai airport last week, indicating an apparent rift between the leaders of the two allies.

Mr. Palaniswami further went on to question Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s silence over two audio clips purportedly containing the voice of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

2. Law banning online gambling | Madras HC refuses interim protection to gaming companies

The Madras High Court on April 27 refused to grant any kind of interim protection to online gaming companies in a batch of cases filed by them challenging the constitutional validity of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Gaming Federation comprising 60 online gaming companies and individual gaming company Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited had filed individual writ petitions challenging the validity of the new law.

3. Ensure all announced projects are operational: CM Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed District Collectors of Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore and heads of departments to operationalise all schemes announced by the government and make sure that they were executed on time.

Mr. Stalin was speaking at a review meeting held at the Villupuram Collectorate for the second consecutive day under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. He took stock of the progress made in the implementation of government schemes in the three districts.

ADVERTISEMENT