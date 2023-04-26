April 26, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

1. Madras HC stays G.O. on serving liquor at sports events

The Madras High Court granted an interim stay on the operation of a Government Order (G.O.) issued on March 18 permitting serving of liquor to guests at national or international conferences/summits at conference halls, convention centres and in venues such as stadia hosting national/international sports events.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and R. Kalaimathi granted the interim stay following a PIL petition filed by K. Balu, president of Advocates’ Forum for Social Justice, challenging the validity of the GO.

2. Finance Minister PTR strongly denies audio clip released by BJP

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the audio clip released by BJP state president K. Annamalai, purportedly containing the former’s voice, was fabricated by a “blackmail gang” to achieve their political ambitions and to disrupt the good governance being delivered by the ruling DMK.

Mr. Rajan, who posted his statement as a video on Twitter, said that he strongly and specifically denied “having said to any individual, personally or on the phone, at any point of time, what is contained in the audio clip being circulated on social media since yesterday, the source of which nobody accepts ownership for.”

Further, Mr. Rajan stated that Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin’s son and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is the hope for the next generation. The Finance Minister added that Mr. Stalin’s son-in-law, V. Sabareesan had been his most-trusted advisor, aide and pillar of support since his first days in public life.

3. Thoothukudi VAO murder | Second assailant arrested

A day after the 56-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district was murdered at his office by two men allegedly belonging to a sand mafia, Marimuthu, the second assailant and an associate of the key accused person Ramasubramanian, was arrested by the police. He was nabbed from his hideout in Thaazhai Ooththu on the outskirts of Tirunelveli by a special police team. Earlier yesterday, Ramasubramanian was arrested

The duo hacked Lourdhu Francis to death on April 25 as the VAO had allegedly complained to the police about illegal sand mining activities of Ramasubramanian.

4. Ragging at govt. arts college | Nine students suspended in Cheyyar

Nine undergraduate students of the Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Cheyyar near Tiruvannamalai were suspended for one month from attending classes for allegedly ragging first year students in the hostel a few days ago.

Based on the inquiry by the anti-ragging cell of the college and the college administration, B. Kalaivani, principal of the college, has issued the suspension order.

The incident took place at Government Adi Dravidar Government Welfare Hostel for Men two days ago on April 24, when senior students in the hostel had allegedly ragged first year students in the hostel by beating them, one after another, on their back with a bundle of ropes for not obeying their orders. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

5. Class XII Board exam results on May 8

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results of the Class 12 board exams for students from State Board schools across Tamil Nadu would be published on May 8.

The results that are to be declared at 9.30 a.m. can also be accessed online at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in , www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

6. Kalakshetra sexual harassment allegations | Madras HC issues interim orders

The Madras High Court directed Kalakshetra Foundation to frame a policy against sexual harassment and gender discrimination of staff and students of colleges and schools run by it in Chennai. Further, the court ordered that parents and teachers must be a part of the complaints committee, as representatives.

Justice M. Dhandapani passed the interim orders on a writ petition filed by seven students of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts run by the foundation.