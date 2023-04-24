April 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Special licence for liquor | Minister clarifies; Opposition parties flay

A day after The Hindu’s report on the introduction of a special licence to facilitate serving of liquor on commercial premises such as banquet halls and sports stadiums by Tamil Nadu government, Minister for Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji, while addressing journalists at Coimbatore, clarified that the special permit for liquor will not be granted for wedding halls. The special licence will be given if there were applications during international sports events happening in the State.

While AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly condemned the move, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has demanded the State government to repeal the amendment made to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) also opposed the decision.

In a related development, Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) advocate K. Balu has filed a PIL petition in the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the gazette notification.

2. I-T searches at properties linked to G Square

The Income Tax department conducted searches on the premises of real estate firm G Square at multiple locations including Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

Following reports of searches being conducted at the house of DMK MLA M.K. Mohan whose son is a shareholder in the firm, his supporters staged a protest outside his residence.

While addressing journalists at Erode, Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy said no special concessions/favouritism had been extended to G Square.

3. Grace marks for 4 questions in Class X English paper

The Director of Government Examinations has issued an order to grant a total of five marks for the four erroneous questions that were asked during the English language Board examination for Class X students.

Accordingly, one mark each is to be given for question number 4,5,6 and two marks for question number 28.