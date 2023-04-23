April 23, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

1. Audio clip | BJP to seek independent forensic audit; EPS reacts

A day after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan contended that the audio clip purportedly attributing to him was “fabricated”, a delegation of BJP leaders is to call on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to seek an independent forensic audit into the audio.

In his statement, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said: “We challenge him to produce an audio clip with similar content but instead in my voice. We shall submit both audio samples to a court monitored investigation and let the investigating agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK chief and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami who addressed journalists at Madurai airport said AIADMK would appeal to the Union government for an inquiry by the Centre in the audio clip issue.

2. Amendment of Factories Act | Trade union announce strike, stir

Trade unions including All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) have announced state-wide strike and agitations on May 12, condemning the passing of the amendment to Factories Act, 1948 which they claimed would jeopardise the “eight-hour work day” right, won after hard-fought struggle.

3. Chithirai Festival begins in Madurai

Marking the commencement of the 12-day annual Chithirai festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple at Madurai, the holy flag at the temple premises was hoisted this morning, in the presence Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

While the coronation (pattabishekam) of the temple’s presiding deity is to be held on April 30, the celestial wedding ( thirukalyanam) of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi is to be conducted on May 2.

Meanwhile, Lord Kallazhagar of Alagarkoil is set to enter river Vaigai on May 5.