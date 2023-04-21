April 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

1. Amendment of Factories Act, 1948 faces stiff resistance

Despite strong opposition from almost all other parties except the ruling DMK, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023, that provides flexible working hours for employees in factories across the State, amidst claims that the Act would stretch the mandatory working hours from eight hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours duty.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, however, assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail three days leave. “This would immensely benefit women workers,” he claimed.

“The remaining three days would be paid leave and the existing rules on leaves, overtime, salaries, etc., would remain unchanged,” Labour Welfare Minister C V Ganesan said. Action would be taken against factories, which coerced their employees to work against their wishes, he clarified.

The Ministers’ clarification on the TN Factories Act, 2023, follows protests and a walkout by DMK allies — the Left parties, the Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) — from the Assembly when the bill was taken up for discussion on the concluding day of the Assembly session.

2. Goods train derails; rail services hit in Bengaluru - Salem section

Train services on Bengaluru - Salem section were disrupted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai stations around 2 a.m. today.

The goods train, loaded with fertilizers, was heading from Dharmapuri towards Bengaluru. Following the derailment, eight trains were diverted and three train services were cancelled.

A senior official of South Western Railway (SWR) said, “Six wagons derailed. After the incident, a disaster management team from Bengaluru rushed to the spot. Track restoration work is in progress.”

3. ‘DMK Files’ | Annamalai responds to DMK’s legal notices

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has legally responded to DMK’s legal notice on the corruption charges levelled against a few leaders of the ruling party earlier last week.

In his legal reply, Mr. Annamalai said he would not apologise.

Further, he demanded answers from the DMK on the audio clip of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan leaked in social media, in which Mr. Rajan is allegedly heard speaking of wealth amassed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law Sabareesan.

4. IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel

A second-year B. Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), identified as Kedar Suresh Chougule, was found dead in his hostel room this afternoon.

The student hailed from Maharashtra.

Earlier, two other IIT-M students were found dead on March 14 and February 14.