April 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

1. ECI recognises EPS as AIADMK chief

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognised Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK and allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

The ECI, in a letter to Mr. Palaniswami, said that they were taking into record the amended rules and regulations of the party.

Thus in effect, the ECI has approved the ‘two leaves’ symbol for the AIADMK, while contesting in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

2. Vengaivayal water tank issue | Pudukottai court orders DNA tests on 11 persons

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai has issued an order to conduct DNA tests on 11 persons, in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank in Vengaivayal village in December last year.

The order has been issued following a request from the CB-CID, the investigating agency in the case.

As per the court direction, an assistant professor from Government Medical College and Hospital, Pudukottai is to collect the blood samples from the 11 residents of Vengaivayal, Eraiyur and Keezhamuthukadu villages, including three women to conduct the DNA tests.

3. Ambasamudram custodial torture | SHRC to meet torture victims soon

Arun Halder, Vice Chairman of the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes who addressed journalists at Chennai, urged the victims of Ambasamudram custodial torture by the suspended police officer Balveer Singh, to come forward to file a case.

In a related development, Kannadasan, a member of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) who spoke to reporters in Tirunelveli district, said the Commission would soon visit Ambasamudram to meet the victims.

A day after the probe into the custodial torture was transferred to the CB-CID, Tirunelveli district CB-CID inspector Ulagarani has been appointed as the investigating officer.