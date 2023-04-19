April 19, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

1. Building collapse at Chennai | Two injured; several feared trapped

Two persons sustained injuries and several others are feared trapped under the debris when an old, four-storey building that was under renovation, collapsed in Armenian Street near Parry’s Corner in Chennai this morning. The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

A senior officer of the Chennai City Police said workers were involved in renovating an old building when it collapsed.

2. T.N. adopts resolution on Constitutional amendment seeking reservation for Christian Adi Dravidars

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union Government to amend the Constitution, to extend statutory protection, rights, and concessions, including reservations, to members of Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity. Mr. Stalin acknowledged that Adi Dravidars continued to face caste atrocities, including untouchability, even after converting to Christianity, and contended that the issue had to be considered in a kind manner.

However, Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposed the resolution and staged a walkout with other members of her party.

3. Ambasamudram custodial torture | Witness who did a volte-face reiterates accusations

Custodial torture victim Surya (28), who contradicted his charges against the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, has reiterated the accusations when he appeared at Tirunelveli district police office.

Earlier on March 29, Surya, one of the alleged custodial torture victims, who was the first to accuse Balveer Singh of pulling out his teeth, did a volte face when his statement was recorded by the Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam. He had claimed that his teeth was broken after an accidental fall.

Today, he said: “Since I was threatened by the police, I was forced to contradict my charges against Mr. Balveer Singh and others. As more number of victims is now recording their statements against the ASP and his team as they appeared before civil servant P. Amudha, I’ve mustered courage and am prepared to file the complaint.”

4. Madras HC directs Chennai Corporation to regulate their business on Marina Loop Road

The Madras High Court showed some indulgence towards the fish vendors on the Marina Beach Loop Road in Chennai, and permitted the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to regulate their business without encroaching upon the carriageway and causing hindrance to free flow of vehicular traffic, on the public road.

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji adjourned to June 19, the hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court after recording an undertaking given by GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi that the civic body would regulate the vendors, with police assistance, until the completion of the ongoing construction of a modern fish market.

Earlier on April 11, the Court had directed GCC, to evict, within a week all the fish stalls that had encroached and to file a compliance report before the court by April 18. Following this, the Corporation began clearing fish stalls on the western side of the road, triggering protests.

5. Sexual harassment allegations against suspended special DGP | HC reserves orders on recalling witnesses

The Madras High Court reserved orders on a plea made by suspended Special Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, seeking a direction to Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to recall four witnesses, including a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who had accused him of having made sexual advances towards her, as well as her husband, so that his lawyers could subject them to further cross examinations.

