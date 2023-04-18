April 18, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. Madras HC warns protesting fishers at Marina Loop Road; Seeman visits protestors

The Madras High Court warned fishermen families against indulging in protests such as blocking of vehicular traffic in protest against an order passed by it last week to evict the fish vendors who had encroached upon the carriageway on the Marina Loop Road in Chennai.

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji said: “After our interim order, we are unable to use the road. We strongly condemn everyone who feel that they can show their strength to the court. People must know that they cannot take law into their hands. We cannot tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Earlier in the day, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman met the protestors and extended his support to the agitation.

2. Ambasamudram custodial torture case | Few more witnesses turn up on second day

On the second day of the second phase of probe by the high-level inquiry officer P. Amudha IAS, at least three more victims appeared before the senior civil servant at the Ambasamudram Taluk Office to record their statements. During the inquiry held yesterday, 11 victims appeared for the inquiry.

Later in the evening, Ms. Amudha who is the Principal Secretary in the Department of Rural Development visited Ambasamudram police station where more than five men were allegedly subjected to custodial torture by the suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh last month.

3. Memorial for late Dalit leader, Congressman Elayaperumal

Making a suo motu statement in Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu government would construct a memorial hall to mark the birth centenary of Dalit leader and former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee L. Elayaperumal at his native in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

Between 1940 and 1970, Elayaperumal had spearheaded several protests on various social issues in the erstwhile South Arcot and Thanjavur districts. He joined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency at the age of 27. He was MP thrice and also represented Egmore Assembly constituency.

4. Mahabalipuram to host India’s first international surfing event in August: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Mahabalipuram will host the International Surf Open - Tamil Nadu, World Surf League (WSL) QS 3000 event, from August 14 to 20, announced Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin at Chennai. This will be the first ever international surfing event to be held in India.

The State government has allotted a sum of ₹2.67 crore for the conduct of the international event near the capital city. The international event will feature around 80-100 foreign participants from around 12-14 countries.