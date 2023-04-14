April 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

1. Annamalai alleges Metro Rail tender irregularities by CM Stalin 13 years ago

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, while addressing journalists at Chennai, said he would file a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking investigation into “tweaking of tender regulations” for phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail project 13 years ago, when Mr. Stalin was the Deputy Chief Minister.

Further, responding to the question posed by DMK Minister V. Senthilbalaji in December last year, Mr. Annamalai said he bought his expensive Rafale watch for ₹ 3 lakh from a Coimbatore-based acquaintance Cheralathan Ramakrishnan in May 2021. Mr. Senthilbalaji had questioned how Mr. Annamalai, who claimed to hail from a modest background, owned an expensive watch and demanded that he produce the bill.

Reacting to Annamalai’s allegations, DMK leader R.S. Bharathi said the BJP leader was making wild allegations to divert attention from Aarudra scam.

2. Kin of two deceased jawans stage stir demanding military honours

Kin of the deceased 24-year-old jawan R. Kamalesh who was among the four jawans killed in firing inside Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station in the early hours on April 12, staged a road roko at Vanavasi Main Road near Mettur in Salem district, demanding military honours. The jawan’s body reached his home town this afternoon.

In a similar incident, kin of J. Yogesh Kumar, another jawan killed in the Bathinda firing briefly protested at Moonandipatti village in Theni, demanding military honours.

According to reports, due to pending inquiry over the firing incident, the honours would not be given to the deceased jawans.

3. Video call facility for prisoners launched in T.N.

Video call facility has been launched for the inmates of Special Prison for Women (SPW), Puzhal on trial basis, by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services. The trial run will be conducted for one month after which the facility is to be provided at all the prisons in Tamil Nadu.

This comes four days after the announcement was made by the Minister of Law and Prisons S. Regupathy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 10.

Through this initiative, prisoners can now contact their family members through video calls at free of cost 10 times in a month. They can speak up to 12 minutes in each call.

4. NCPCR seeks reports on sexual assault of schoolgirl by ex-DMK councillor

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), taking s uomoto cognisance of a report in The Hindu, on the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl by an ex-DMK councillor in Virudhachalam of Cuddalore district has issued notice to the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district.

NCPCR has sought a detailed report on the police investigation, within five days.

The 53-year-old accused, who is also the correspondent of a private elementary school in Virudhachalam, had sexually abused the victim, a student UKG, in the school premises recently. It came to light when the girl was taken to hospital as she complained of stomach ache on April 11. The issue echoed in the Legislative Assembly on April 12.