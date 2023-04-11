April 11, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

1. SC dismisses TN’s plea challenging permission for RSS route march

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government in February, against Madras High Court orders allowing the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) to conduct rallies in the State.

“All SLPs (special leave petitions) are dismissed,” Justice V. Ramasubramanian, heading the Bench which gave the judgment, said shortly as soon as the apex court assembled for the day.

2. Sexual harassment allegations at Kalakshetra | SCW recommends action against insituition

The State Commission for Women (SCW) has asked the Tamil Nadu government and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take suitable action against Kalakshetra Foundation, following complaints of sexual harassment from students there.

This recommendation was made by the SCW chairperson A.S. Kumari to the government, following her visit to the Kalakshetra campus where she held an enquiry recently with the students with regard to the sexual harassment they said they had to face from some members of the faculty.

3. Ambasamudram custodial torture | CM Stalin may be under pressure from police

Leader of the ruling DMK’s ally and CPI (M) secretary CPI (M) secretary, K. Balakrishnan, who addressed journalists at Tirunelveli said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seemed to be under pressure from the police department, as a result of which First Information Report (FIR) has not been registered against the suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh and his subordinates so far.

“Why is the Chief Minister being a mute spectator to this serious issue? If the situation demands, the CPI (M) will stage a series of agitations and even approach the judiciary to fulfill its demand of the registration of a case against the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police and others for torturing suspects and will ensure their arrest,” Mr. Balakrishnan told the reporters on Tuesday.

4. T.N. government notifies online gambling ban in Gazette

A day after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi gave his assent to the Bill banning online gambling, the State government has notified the legislation in Gazette, providing punishment for violators.

Accordingly, any person who indulges in online gambling with money or other stakes shall be imprisoned for up to three months or be fined ₹5,000, or be imposed both. Anyone who makes or causes to make advertisement in any media would be punished with imprisonment of up to one year or be fined ₹5 lakh, or be imposed both.

5. COVID-19 | No need to panic, tells Health Minister at Assembly

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian, while responding to a special calling attention motion, told the Legislative Assembly that there was no need to panic about the spread of the variants of coronavirus, as these were not life-threatening, and no patient had so far been treated in the intensive care unit, during the recent surge in cases.

“Only individuals are affected, and there are no cluster of infections,” he clarified. According to the Minister, the deaths of five persons over the past 24 hours were “incidental” and the government had declared those deaths as COVID-19 deaths in order to grant them with financial assistance.

