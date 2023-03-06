Tamil Nadu Today | Feasibility study for private buses in Chennai

March 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

1. Feasibility study on operation of private buses in Chennai: Transport Minister

Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar said a tender has been floated on behalf of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) that provides bus services in Chennai city, for the selection of a consultant to study the feasibility of allowing private operators on high-demand routes.

“The World Bank should provide a report to the government. The pros and cons of private bus service in the city will be studied. Afterwards, consultation will be held on operation of private buses on high-demand routes,” the Minister told reporters at Chennai

Urging the transport unions not to protest, he said the MTC staff will not be affected as the present fleet will continue. He also promised that the bus ticket concessions for women, students and senior citizens, will not be affected.

2. Oil spill in Nagapattinam coast | Fishers’ strike enters day four

Demanding the removal of undersea, crude oil pipelines of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the fishermen of Pattinamcherry hamlet in Nagapattinam district abstained from fishing for fourth consecutive day. Earlier on March 2, a leakage in the pipeline resulted in oil spill along the coast.

The fishers are to stage a road roko in front of the CPCL plant at Panankudi on March 8 and they are to decide the further course of action after a peace meeting that is likely to be held with officials of Revenue and Fisheries departments. A committee from the State government is to carry out a field inspection.

Nagapattinam district Collector A. Arun Thamburaj who inspected the spot and conducted talks with the fishermen, told that CPCL plugged the leak in the oil pipeline and will not pump oil through it until further instructions.

3. Petitions are not mere papers: CM Stalin

Grievance petitions submitted by the people are not mere papers, but can represent their lives, dreams and future. Officials must take sincere efforts to resolve the problems of the people who petition them, with great faith reposed in them, and in the State, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Madurai.

The CM was speaking at a review meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate for the second consecutive day, under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. He took stock of the progress made in the implementation of government schemes in five districts – Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Dindigul. Later tonight, Mr. Stalin is to participate in the 200th anniversary of ‘Thol Selai Porattam’ (struggle for upper garment) in Nagercoil.

4. Migrant worker issue | T.N. government takes all steps to ensure safety: Labour Minister Ganesan

The Tamil Nadu government has been actively taking steps to ensure the safety of the migrant labourers in the State, said C.V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, while addressing journalists in Tiruchi.

Over the past couple of weeks, rumours have been doing the rounds of attacks on migrant workers, leading to panic, and many migrant workers leaving the State. Since then, the government has been reassuring migrant workers of their safety in Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, a man identified as Aman was arrested from Jamui district of Bihar for spreading “fake” video of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu.

5. Another BJP functionary quits party blaming Annamalai

A day after CTR Nirmal Kumar who was formerly the Tamil Nadu BJP’s IT cell and social media unit president quit the party and joined AIADMK citing the leadership of BJP state president K. Annamalai, Dileep Kannan who is the Tamil Nadu BJP’s state secretary has quit the party blaming Mr. Annamalai.

Meanwhile, the functionaries of BJP have rapped the AIAADMK for poaching its functionaries. “AIADMK being an alliance partner shouldn’t have done this. BJP under the leadership of Thalaivar @annamalai_k will form government in Tamil Nadu,” tweeted Amar Prasad Reddy, State President, Sports and Skill Development Cell of Tamil Nadu BJP.