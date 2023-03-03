March 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

1. Oil spill in sea at Nagapattinam coast

A fissure on an underwater pipeline of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited near Narimanam refinery late last night has led to an oil spill in the sea off Nagapattinam coast.

The oil spill in the sea triggered panic among Pattinamcherry fishermen who staged a protest demanding the removal of the underwater pipeline that was laid in 2003. Some residents, especially children and elders, in the coastal area complained of skin and eye irritation as the spill began to spread rapidly in the sea along the coast.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships to monitor the situation.

2. Erode (East) bypoll | Elangovan meets CM Stalin, OPS blames EPS for defeat

The Congress MLA-elect E.V.K.S. Elangovan, called on Chief Minister and DMK president MK. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam — DMK headquarters in Chennai, after his landslide victory in Erode (East) Assembly constituency by securing 64.58% of polled votes, with a record high margin of 66,233 votes.

Following the meeting, Mr. Elangovan who addressed journalists refuted AIADMK’s allegation that the victory was “bought”. Further, he added that there was no need to talk about changing the leader of Congress Legislature Party and that the present leader (K. Selvaperunthagai) has been working fine.

In a strongly-worded statement, deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam came down heavily on AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the party’s defeat in the bypoll. It is during this bypoll that AIADMK has lost with a margin of nearly 67,000 votes and it is indicative of the fact that people have not accepted Mr. Palaniswami’s leadership, he added.

3. RSS route march | T.N. informs SC on coming up with ‘workable solution’

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Supreme Court that it would come up with a “workable solution” for the conduct of route marches proposed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), while flagging concerns about security from banned outfits in certain areas, while the organisation said it may not hold the marches on March 5 and the State is duty bound to protect it from danger.

During the hearing of a petition filed by the State challenging the order passed by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on February 10, the counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu government said the State was not pressing for an absolute ban on the marches. It was only highlighting the issue of security to participants in certain sensitive areas like in Coimbatore, which has a presence of the banned Popular Front of India and have witnessed bomb blasts in the past.

4. AIADMK case | Madras HC refuses to pass ex-parte interim order

The Madras High Court has refused to pass an ex-parte interim order against the resolutions adopted by the AIADMK general council meet on July 11, 2022 expelling former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from the party’s primary membership and appointing Edappadi K Palaniswami as its interim general secretary.

During the hearing of the civil suit moved by the expelled leader P.H. Pandian challenging the resolutions, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy told that he was not inclined to pass an interim injunction without hearing the party and Mr. Palaniswami. The next hearing is on March 17.

5. DVAC books Tangedco staff in coal scam

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption has registered a FIR against Tangedco staff, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam regarding corruption in supply of coal to Tangedco between 2011 and 2016, to the tune of ₹908 crore.

6. Chennai Metro Rail services hit

Irking commuters who were rushing to work during the peak morning hour, Chennai Metro Rail services suffered a disruption for the second time in the past one week, causing severe inconveniences to passengers.

Around 8 a.m., there was glitch in one of the components of the signalling system near Alandur, as a result of which, trains were running late, until regular operations resumed after an hour. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the direct trains between Chennai Central and Chennai airport were suspended on Friday. Commuters thus had to change trains at Alandur.

Four days ago, on February 27, CMRL had suffered a glitch, when a train from Koyambedu to Central Metro station stopped near Thirumangalam due to technical snag, thus causing delay.

7. T.N. pilgrims set sails for Katchatheevu church festival

After a gap of two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic, a huge number of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu left for Katchatheevu island to take part in the two-day annual festival of St. Anthony’s church.

As many as 2,408 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu left in 71 boats including 60 mechanised boats and 11 country boats. The festival that is being celebrated on March 3 and 4 began with flag-hoisting this evening.

