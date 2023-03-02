March 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

1. Erode (East) bypoll | Landslide victory for Congress’ E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Registering a thumping win in the by-election, senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan secured more than 1 lakh votes, at the end of 15 rounds of counting of votes at the Government College of Engineering, Chithode. He obtained over 60,000 votes more than his opponent K.S. Thennarasu of AIADMK. 74.79% votes were polled during the byelection.

Crediting his victory to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Elangovan, earlier in the day, stated that people had recognised Mr. Stalin’s government as he had fulfilled 80% of the DMK’s poll promises. The victory shows the love, affection and support that people of the State felt towards the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thennarasu left the counting centre when round 4 of counting of votes was in progress.

Notably, former MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa whose sudden demise necessitated the by-election had obtained 67,300 votes while his opponent M. Yuvaraja of Tamil Maanila Congress secured 58,396 votes, when the total voter turnout was 66.82%.

2. Power supply to brick kilns | Madras HC warns of contempt, supply disconnected in 32 kilns

The Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu generation and distribution corporation (Tangedco) chairman to disconnect power supply to all 118 illegal brick kilns, identified by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in Coimbatore district by Friday or end up facing contempt of court proceedings.

Around the same time, Tangedco disconnected power supply to 32 brick kilns, which, according to the TNPCB, were being operated illegally.

According to official sources, Tangedco was in the process of verifying the list of illegal units under estimation by TNPCB in various parts of the district for further action in the coming days.

3. ‘Appoint doctor from T.N. as president of Madurai AIIMS’

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Union Health Minister to post a senior doctor from Tamil Nadu as president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai in consultation with the State government, as was done in the past.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry nominated Prashant Lavania, professor, Department of Surgery, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, as president of AIIMS, Madurai recently.