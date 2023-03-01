March 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

1. CM Stalin birthday | National leaders share dais

On the occasion of the 70 th birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, leaders of various political leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav are to address at a public meeting in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to founder of Dravida Kazhagam Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, his late father M. Karunanidhi. The DMK president who was greeted by party cadres at Anna Arivalayam — the party headquarters, was gifted a camel by a DMK cadre from Tiruvannamalai.

Issuing a statement, Mr. Stalin announced various schemes for the welfare of teachers, to be implemented at a cost of ₹225 crore. Accordingly, tablet devices are to be provided to all secondary and graduate teachers and all teachers are to undergo a full medical check-up once in three years,

2. RSS route march | SC to hear appeal on March 3

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on March 3 an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court decision allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a route march across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

The counsel representing the State government contended that there were severe security issues involved which may pose a danger to the route march participants, especially in six districts.

Earlier on February 10, observing that the Tamil Nadu government, under the guise of intelligence inputs, cannot prevent outfits with different ideologies from exercising their fundamental right to speech and expression, the Madras High Court directed the police to grant permission for RSS route marches on public roads in more than 40 places across the State.

3. Over 50 sovereigns of gold, ₹13 lakh cash burgled from house in Chennai

Valuables including more than 50 sovereigns of gold, 50 kg of silver and ₹13 lakh in cash have been reported stolen from the house of a proprietor of a photography lab, in Saligramam in Chennai.

Registering a case, Virugambakkam police have formed special teams to nab unidentified persons who committed the burglary.

4. Madras HC bins PIL on Class X marksheet

The Madras High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu school education department to issue mark statements mentioning the marks in individual subjects to Class X students who passed out during COVID-19 pandemic, in the academic year 2020-21