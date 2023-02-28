February 28, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. CM Stalin unveils special nutrition programme for children

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a function organised at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Tuesday, launched a special nutrition programme to benefit over 1.11 lakh children, aged between six months and six years, and over 11,900 infants of up to six months.

Over 1.11 lakh children (identified with nutritional deficiency during a survey of 37 lakh across the State) are to be provided with ‘Ready to Use Therapeutic Food’ for 56 days, spanning over eight weeks. Mothers of infants of up to six months would be provided with a kit, which would include iron syrup, dates and nutritional supplements, among other things.

Mr. Stalin also launched the expansion of the flagship Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to more schools, to additionally benefit over 56,000 students. The CM also the distribution of an enhanced monthly pension for transpersons from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

2. Erode (East) bypoll | Three-tier security for EVMs kept in two strong rooms

A three-tier security cover has been deployed at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in 238 polling stations during the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency have been kept.

After storage of the EVMs in two strong rooms, the rooms were sealed by 5.30 a.m. today, in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, Returning Officer for the Constituency K. Sivakumar and representatives of recognised political parties.

A total of 450 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in three shifts and the strong rooms are being monitored through 48 surveillance cameras, said Mr. Krishnanunni.

3. No more extension of deadline to seed Aadhaar with EB number: Minister Senthilbalaji

As the last date for linking Aadhaar numbers with the accounts of electricity consumers lapses today, the Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, who addressed journalists at Tiruchi, made it clear there would be no further extension of the deadline to complete Aadhaar seeding.

Out of 2.67 crore electricity consumers, about 2.52 crore consumers had so far linked their Aadhaar numbers with their respective electricity consumer accounts and about 1.5 lakh consumers were yet to complete the linkage, he added.

4. Three government school boys fatally knocked down in Tirupattur, CM announces solatium

Three class 8 boys, who were cycling to Government High School in Girisamudiram village near Vaniyambadi town around 9 a.m., were killed on the spot, after being hit by an SUV from behind, on the service lane of the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) at Valayampattu village in Tirupattur district.

The deceased students are siblings R. Suriya and R. Vijay who were on the same bicycle, and S. Rafiq who was riding another bicycle, all residents of the Melavalampettai village near Vaniyambadi town. The 25-year-year car driver who was proceeding towards Yelagiri Hills with four passengers reportedly lost control of the vehicle when cattle crossed the road suddenly, preliminary police inquiry revealed.

Condoling the death of the schoolboys, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh each to the bereaved families, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Meanwhile, as immediate relief, E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works Department and Minister in-charge of Tirupattur district, gave a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the accident victims, from his MLA constituency fund.

5. SC issues notice to T.N. government in idol theft case

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government in a petition seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged disappearance of 41 case files pertaining to idol theft cases from police custody.

A Bench led by Justice V. Ramasubramanian decided to hear the response of the State Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner, and the Additional DGP heading the Idol Theft Wing to the petition filed by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran. The case has been tentatively listed on April 14.

Mr. Rajendran has sought a free and fair investigation into the circumstances leading to the files allegedly going missing. He said the probe team should be headed by a senior retired police officer and monitored by the court. The missing case diary files relate to antique temple idols, precious artefacts, jewels and other properties. The cases concern antiques worth over ₹300 crore, the petitioner contended.