Having recently received a shot in the arm from the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday, in a Special Session, passed 10 bills for which Governor R.N. Ravi had earlier withdrawn assent. Earlier this week, the apex court said the “constitutional deadlock” created by inexplicably delaying or even failing to consider and asset 12 crucial bills passed by the legislature and stymieing day-to-day governance in a way was threatening to bring day-to-day administration in the state to a grinding halt. It referred to the situation as a matter of “serious concern”.

Of the 10 bills reintroduced, two were passed by the 15th assembly during the previous AIADMK regime, and eight under the current assembly. Most of the bills that failed to have a passage through relate to amendments in the laws for administration of universities. They empower the state government, instead of the governor, who serves as the Chancellor, to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin re-introducing the bills said the assembly felt that withholding assent and returning them without giving proper reasons was “not acceptable”. He invoked Rule 143 of the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu assembly. It states that when a bill passed by the assembly is returned by the governor, the points for reconsideration or the recommended amendments shall be put before the assembly and voted upon in the same manner as amendments to the bill.

Expressing their dissent to the proceedings, the main opposition AIADMK and the BJP staged a walkout. They were not in the house when the resolution was taken up for voting.

