December 20, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

As many as 49 more MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for “unruly behaviour”. At the time of writing this newsletter, the total number of MPs suspended from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in this Session stands at 143, as two more Lok Sabha MPs were suspended on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the suspensions and repeated adjournments, three Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and three criminal law reform Bills were taken up for consideration and passing.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in the Lower House. Although televised/recorded visuals are scarce, chairs of both Houses were repeatedly heard telling Opposition members to take their seats and not display placards.

“We all have decided that no one will bring placards inside the House. Even you have come to the podium. Is it correct? Please go back to your seat. I am giving you last warning,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told protesting Opposition MPs on Tuesday.

“They have no desire to have a democratic system of parliamentary democracy at work. What they are interested in is to have an Opposition-mukt Lok Sabha. So, we are seeing a situation where we feel there is no respect for parliamentary democracy,” suspended Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

The Lok Sabha currently has 198 Opposition MPs, although this includes those from parties which often align with the government, such as the Biju Janata Dal, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). From 139 MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA alliance), 95 were suspended until Tuesday.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2014, even ruling party legislators, including rebels, were suspended for unruliness. However, the current suspensions are only limited to Opposition MPs, which includes those for far less severe offences since 2014. Such actions by the government can potentially contribute to further backsliding of democracy in the country.

The Hindu's Editorials

