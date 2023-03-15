March 15, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear urgently a petition filed by the Telangana government against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for creating a “constitutional impasse”. In what could be assessed as yet another episode of brewing differences between a State government and the Governor, where the latter is accused of refusing to act on several bills passed by the State legislature.

The petitioners have stated that bills have been pending since September 14, 2022 – awaiting the Governor’s assent.

“In a parliamentary democracy, the Governor has no discretion to delay necessary assent as required on the Bills. Any refusal on the part of the Governor, including delay, will defeat parliamentary democracy and will of the people,” the State argued in its petition filed through advocate S. Udaya Kumar Sagar.

It has urged the Court to the declare the “inaction, omission and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate qua the assent of the bills by the Governor as highly irregular, illegal”. Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the State, has argued that the Governor may or not give her assent to the bills; however, a decision must be taken, and they must not be kept pending for months.

Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud assured advocate Dave that the case would be listed on March 20.

The episode bears stark similarity to the developments in Kerala where Governor Arif Mohammed and the ruling Left-Democratic Front (LDF) have experienced differences for a similar reason. The Governor had stated that it was the constitutional duty of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and not any of the other Ministers to brief him about the eight Bills that were pending before him. He had alleged in February that the government wrote to him nearly four months after he had first sought clarification on the eight bills.

