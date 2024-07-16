Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday agreed to list petitions challenging the Money Bill route taken by the Centre to pass contentious amendments in the Parliament.

The Congress party hoped a final verdict will come before CJI Chandrachud retires in November this year. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh listed the Aadhaar Act of 2016 as an example of how “many Bills have been bulldozed through Parliament by having them declared ‘Money Bills’ under Article 110 of the Constitution”.

In October 2023, a seven-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had said that it will “take a call” on a request from petitioners to give priority to hear petitions challenging the Centre’s use of the Money Bill route to pass key legislation. The Centre had objected to the request, saying the Bench should not give priority to the case based on the request made by the petitioners, including Mr. Ramesh.

The seven-judge Bench was hearing the matter based on a reference made in November 2019 by a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

A Money Bill is defined under Article 110 of the Constitution as a draft law and must deal “only” with matters specified in Article 110 (1)(a) to (g) — taxation, borrowing by the government, and appropriation of money from the Consolidated Fund of India, among others. As per Article 110(1)(g), “any matter incidental to any of the matters specified in Articles 110(1)(a)-(f)” can also be classified as a Money Bill. A Money Bill can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject such Bills.

