The Supreme Court on Friday told the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement that “every day counts in matters of personal liberty”, while granting bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who spent over 17 months behind bars without trial for money laundering charges linked to the Excise policy.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said the right to a speedy trial and personal liberty were sacrosanct. Bail cannot be withheld as a punishment. If the state, prosecution agencies or even courts do not have the wherewithal to protect an accused’s right to a speedy trial, they should not withhold bail on the ground that the alleged crime was serious. The apex court allowed bail to Mr. Sisodia in both Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases and ordered him to be released on payment of ₹ 10 lakh in bail bonds. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday. Justice Gavai expressly declined an oral plea made by the ED/CBI to bar Mr. Sisodia from the Delhi Secretariat. The court said Mr. Sisodia had “deep roots in the society” and there was no possibility of him trying to flee or tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. “Keeping Mr. Sisodia incarcerated for an unlimited time in the hope of a speedy trial is a violation of his fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution,” Justice Gavai, who authored the verdict, observed. The court said there was not even the “remotest possibility” of the trial concluding in the near future. The prosecution has 493 witnesses lined up. There were over a lakh pages of documents and over 1000 documents involved in the case. “As observed time and again, prolonged incarceration before being pronounced guilty of an offence cannot be permitted to become punishment without bail,” Justice Gavai noted. The Bench said the Supreme Court was flooded with “open-and-shut” bail cases rejected by the trial and High Courts. The principle that ‘bail is the rule and jail an exception’ is being followed in breach. Mr. Sisodia had undergone two earlier rounds of litigation for bail. The first round ended on October 30 last year with the apex court denying him interim bail while upholding his right to speedy trial. The probe agencies had assured the apex court that it would conclude the trial in the next six to eight months. The apex court, in its October 2023 judgment, had also called for a “suitable relaxation” of the stringent twin conditions for bail -- there should be prima facie satisfaction that the accused has not committed the offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail -- under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) if the accused had already undergone protracted incarceration as an undertrial. The second round culminated on June 4, 2024, again in the Supreme Court. Mr. Sisodia was denied interim bail, but allowed to “revive” his plea as soon as the final chargesheet was filed. This was after the Solicitor General gave an assurance in court to file the final chargesheet on or before July 3. The eighth chargesheet was filed in the trial court on June 20, prompting Mr. Sisodia to revive his bail plea in the top court.

Rejecting the agencies’ contention that Mr. Sisodia should seek his bail first in the trial court rather than directly approach the apex court, Justice Gavai, on Friday, said the grant of bail was not a “snake-and-ladder game” and it would be a “travesty of justice” to relegate the bail plea to the trial court. “Procedure is the handmaid of justice not the mistress of justice,” the Supreme Court highlighted. Friday’s judgment also rubbished the agencies’ argument that Mr. Sisodia had filed “frivolous” applications in the trial court to delay the trial. Justice Gavai said he had filed 13 applications in the CBI case and 14 in the ED case. They ranged from seeking permission to meet his ailing wife to information about missing documents or for more legible copies. “The trial court allowed all the applications. Not a single one was found frivolous by the trial court,” Justice Gavai underscored. The top court further noted that the three months taken by Mr. Sisodia’s legal team to pour over 69,000 pages of documents produced by both the CBI and ED was only reasonable and cannot be called a ploy to delay the trial. Justice Gavai picked holes in ED’s “self-contradictory” claim in court that the trial had already commenced. The court reminded the agencies that they had, in October 2023, sought up to eight months to complete the investigation. This was followed by a request, which was recorded in the June 4 2024 order, that the chargesheet would be filed on or before July 3, 2024. “How would the trial have commenced prior to the filing of the chargesheet… Both the trial court and the High Court had failed to take this factor into consideration,” Justice Gavai pointed out. The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the “scam” and the ED arrested him in a money-laundering case originating from the CBI First Information Report on March 9, 2023. The Delhi High Court had rejected his bail application on May 21.

A Vacation Bench of the apex court of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta had also refused bail to Mr. Sisodia on June 4. However, the Bench gave the AAP leader liberty to “revive” his plea for bail afresh as soon as the final charge-sheet/prosecution complaint had been filed by the CBI and ED, respectively, in the case. Mr. Sisodia’s release from prison will likely prompt the AAP leadership to consider the role he will play in the coming months. The leader had on February 28 last year stepped down from key portfolios, many of which were subsequently given to Ms. Atishi. The post of the Deputy Chief Minister, however, has been left vacant since his resignation. The verdict has revived the ‘bail, not jail, is the rule’ adage.

