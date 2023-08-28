August 28, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Starting today, the Manipur government will transport necessities to Churachandpur, the hill district which is one of the epicentres of the ethnic strife overtaking the State, via Assam and Mizoram. This will see coordination with the Army and other Central security forces and aerial supply of medical supplies from the Health Department by the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

Crucial arteries into the district, with a dominant Kuki-Zo community, have been blocked by women-led Meitei groups, disrupting supply. In a quid pro quo, on August 21, a Kuki body re-imposed a blockade on the Dimapur-Imphal Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district; supplies to Meitei-dominated areas go through this route. A senior police official said that although there were no physical barriers, Kuki groups were not allowing any commercial goods vehicles to pass. There is however another route.

On similar lines, the government is developing alternative supply routes for tribal areas, to replace the broken supply chain from Dimapur (Nagaland) to Imphal. Routes are being carved out from Silchar in Assam and Aizawl in Mizoram to Churachandpur district. Roadblocks facing the government include unwilling transporters from Imphal, who fear for their personal safety, and law and order problems at the district boundaries.

The security issues on the National Highways are being addressed by State Police, the Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces, and the district trade and commerce department. Instances of the Assam Rifles securing parts of the national highway were reported earlier, but issues persist.

The district commissioner is regularly holding review meetings on pricing and availability of commodities. 4,823.50 quintals of rice were also sold from the Food Corporation of India’s stock, under the open market scheme. The government said that price reporting centres were set up and action taken against those seeking to manipulate market prices.

Manipur continues to stare down an intense conflict; the intensity was reflected when the Legislative Assembly of Manipur was not convened last Monday.

