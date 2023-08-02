August 02, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

The Supreme Court, referring to the Manipur government’s status report, said it points to an “absolute breakdown of the constitutional machinery” in the state ever since the ethnic violence broke out at the beginning of May. Heading the three-judge bench, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud remarked, “This shows that from the beginning of May till the end of July, there was no law in the state...a complete breakdown of law and order cannot protect citizens, where are we left?” It further directed the Manipur Director General of Police to be personally present in the Court on August 7 which is the next date of hearing. Furthermore, it was sought that he should be equipped to answer the questions of the court.

The apex court also noted that there was a “considerable lapse of time” between the incidents and the registration of FIRs and recording of witness statements with arrests “few and far between”. To which Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the police may have been restricted as the situation in the state on the ground was not “conducive”. Mr Mehta also informed the court about the Union Govt seeking the state govt’s consent in transferring the cases to the CBI. The bench held that the burden of probing more than 6,500 cases single-handedly may render the CBI “dysfunctional”.

On July 20, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the situation after a video circulated on social media wherein two women were paraded naked by a mob consisting of men from the opposite clan. The court had indicated that it amounted to “gross constitutional violation and infractions of human rights”. In fact, the situation in Manipur is the premise of the opposition benches’ recurrent protests in the ongoing session of the Parliament. They are demanding a statement from the Prime Minister.

