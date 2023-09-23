September 23, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his visit to the Asian Games, due to China’s denial of entry to Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, even as the government registered an official protest at the decision. The three players — Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu — were refused entry despite having e-accreditations from the organisers. While Ms. Wangsu could not board the flight from Delhi, the other two were told they could only travel till Hong Kong. With no further development and their event scheduled for Sunday, it seems unlikely they will be able to participate. Government officials in New Delhi said they were surprised by China’s treatment of the three sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh who had valid accreditation. Despite ongoing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control, Mr. Thakur, who also holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, was scheduled to travel to Hangzhou for the inauguration of the Asian Games by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday. It was only after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) learnt on Friday, that the players were stopped from boarding their flight from Delhi late on Thursday night, that the decision was taken to cancel the ministerial visit, and to lodge protests with Beijing. An official told The Hindu that it could not have been a “coincidence” that the three sportspersons targeted were all from Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and premeditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. “In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity,” he said. “A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China’s deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons... Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games,” Mr. Bagchi said. Ironically, the decision came on the day that the Indian flag was hoisted and the Indian contingent was officially welcomed into the Athletes’ Village. Reacting to India’s decision to cancel the ministerial visit, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs doubled down, saying that its government has “never recognised so-called Arunachal”. On August 28, China released the “2023 edition of the standard map of China”, which continues to show the entire State of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region within China’s borders. The map followed an announcement from Beijing in April that it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, including a town close to the capital Itanagar. This was the third such list “renaming” places in Arunachal Pradesh.

