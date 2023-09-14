September 14, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Ending the suspense on the agenda of the special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22, parliamentary bulletins on Wednesday revealed that the two Houses will begin discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey on the first day.

The bulletins issued by the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha noted that on September 18, there will be a discussion on “Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — achievements, experiences, memories and learnings”. The Rajya Sabha bulletin says three Bills will be taken up: the Post Office Bill, 2023 to “consolidate and amend the law relating to Post Office in India”; the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, to “regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners”; and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 to “repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment”. In addition to these, the Lok Sabha will take up the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

The first-day agenda was revealed amidst the Opposition’s persistent criticism of the government for not revealing the expected business for the special session. Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, had slammed the government for keeping the Opposition in the dark. The Opposition still suspects that the government might not be revealing its cards just yet.

The agenda also indicates a plan to shift to the new Parliament building. Though inaugurated on May 28, the building was not used for the Monsoon Session, with no official explanation.

Meanwhile, the government has announced an all-party meeting of parliamentary floor leaders on September 17 ahead of the special session.

