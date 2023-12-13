December 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated December 14, 2023 02:55 pm IST

In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the attack on Parliament, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery on Wednesday afternoon, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke. Amidst the chaos, parliamentarians apprehended the two intruders, beating them up before handing them over to the security staff.

Delhi police sources said that six people involved in the incident have been identified, and five detained, including two who set off canisters and shouted slogans outside Parliament, and a Gurugram resident in whose home they had all stayed on Tuesday night. A senior Delhi police officer said that they have not found any terror angle to the incident, calling it a political protest though no links to any political party have been found as yet. Investigations are still underway.

The Opposition questioned the security lapse, alleging that it had taken some time for the security apparatus to kick in, leaving the MPs to deal with the intruders on their own. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later clarified that the smoke was not poisonous; he promised a high-level enquiry into the breach and a security review of the new building. He also suspended the entry of visitors into Parliament as an immediate step. No MP or security staff was injured in the incident.

The two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha were identified as Lucknow resident Sagar Sharma, 28, and Mysuru resident D. Manoranjan. They entered the Parliament on visitor’s passes. The passes were endorsed by Prathap Simha, the BJP MP from Mysore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two caught outside Parliament were identified as Latur resident Amol Shinde, 25, and Hisar resident Neelam Devi, 42, who claimed that she was a student unaffiliated with any political party. As she was detained by police, she shouted slogans: “Tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship will not be tolerated)”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and “Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat”. A fifth suspect, Vicky aka Vishal Sharma is a Gurugram resident who hails from Hisar, and has also been detained, police said. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nor Home Minister Amit Shah was present in the House when the breach took place.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The Lok Sabha recently passed a Bill ensuring reservation of 33% seats in Assemblies and Lok Sabha to women in which of the following Union Territories?

Lakshadweep

Puducherry

Daman and Diu

Andaman and Nicobar

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.