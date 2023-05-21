May 21, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Formally closing the tussle for the top post in Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister with party’s state president D.K. Shivakumar taking charge as his deputy in a ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot also inducted the cabinet which included G. Parameshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and M.B. Patil.

Hours after being sworn-in, as their first plan of action, the cabinet held its first meeting and approved the implementation of the five “guarantees” that the Congress had promised in its manifesto. These include increasing foodgrains for each member of a BPL family to 10 kg per month, providing Rs 3,000 aid to unemployed graduates, and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders (in the 18-25 age group) every month for two years. Other guarantees include providing 200 units of power for free each month and free travel for women in buses and Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to each woman head of the family.

The total cost of the implementation of the scheme is expected to be around Rs 50,000 crore annually.

Senior leader Rahul Gandhi stated Congress would provide a corruption-free government in the state.

He also used the occasion as a premise to display Congress’s own and opposition unity. Mr Gandhi was seen interacting with leaders of other parties – also among the attendees. These included Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and NCP President Sharad Pawar alongside Congress Chief Ministers from Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot), Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Bhagel) and Himachal Pradesh (Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu) among others.

