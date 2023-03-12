March 12, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

With barely two weeks left in the fiscal year, the Health Ministry has completed a minuscule 1% of its ambitious target to scan one crore people for sickle cell disease in 2022-23.

The Ministry is starkly behind schedule, having screened just a little over one lakh people this year, according to official data accessed by The Hindu from the National Health Mission’s portal for sickle cell disease. The target set for 2022-23 was to screen one crore people. However, only 1,05,954 people have been screened so far, out of which 5,959 people (5.62%) were found to be carrying the traits.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder in which the red blood cells of the patient turn into a sickle-shaped crescent, become rigid and sticky and get clogged in the blood vessels. Check out this video explaining how India is addressing sickle cell anaemia.

In her 2023 Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India aims to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. Achieving this goal will involve screening at least seven crore people under the age of 40 years in multiple phases by 2025-26. The Health Ministry has written to the States and assigned tentative State-wise screening targets for timely completion of the exercise. While there are approximately 15 lakh estimated patients living with sickle cell disease, they have not been yet identified by the screening system.

The fear of a large number of these patients slipping through the cracks is real. The Health Ministry is working to create and maintain a central registry for all screened persons. This will be the first such registry to be maintained at the central level. The Ministry has also developed a portal and an app to capture the screening data.

