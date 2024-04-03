April 03, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

An Israeli air strike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Central Gaza, even as the strip which is under attack from Israel since October 2023 struggles to meet its basic food requirements.

WCK is a non-profit group that provides fresh meals to populations struck by crises, like Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, Puerto Rico after Hurricane María in 2017, and lately, Gaza after Israel invaded it in 2023 and blocked most of aid and supplies. The air strike caused the World Central Kitchen to suspend food delivery to Gaza where thousands of Palestinians are staring at an imminent threat of starvation.

Video footage from the scene of the air strike showed the bodies, with some wearing protective gear with the WCK logo, at a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah. Those killed include three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian, according to hospital records.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his country’s air strike, saying that it was an “unintended strike ... on innocent people”. He said officials were looking into the strike.

“This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER,” WCK spokeswoman Linda Roth said in a statement.

“Despite coordinating movements (with the Israeli army), the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse,”, the group said in a statement.

It also added that the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza through the maritime route. Three aid ships from Cyprus arrived earlier on Monday, carrying around 400 tonnes of food and supplies organised by the charity and the United Arab Emirates. Israel has only allowed a trickle of aid into Gaza, and its military was involved in coordinating both deliveries.

Israel has not stopped attacking Gaza despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

