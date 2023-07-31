July 31, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

Members of the scientific community and Opposition parties are unhappy with the central government’s decision to suspend Professor K.S. James, Director and senior Professor at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), which conducts crucial data collection for the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and other significant data collection exercises.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, complaints regarding irregularities in recruitment and compliance with reservation roster were the reasons behind Prof. James’s suspension.

“It is most unfortunate that one of India’s most eminent demographers and a man who gave new direction to the IIPS is being treated in this manner. It is possible that the Modi Government is unhappy with some results of the NHFS-5 (Ujjwala, anaemia, etc.) and wants to put off NHFS-6, which was to have commenced in June 2023, indefinitely,” Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh told The Hindu.

A senior scientist who did not wish to be named said “nobody is surprised by the move”.

According to NHFS-5 data, 40% households did not have access to clean cooking fuel (questioning the impact of the Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana), and that in rural areas, more than half (57% households) do not have access to LPG or natural gas. The survey also noted that anaemia is on the rise in India, and that 19% households lacked toilet facilities and their members defecate in the open.

Prof. James has been suspended at a time when the Centre has tweaked the NFHS to exclude anaemia and disability from the survey, according to sources.

“His presence as head of the Institution may hinder a fair investigation and cause interference in the proceedings. It was also apprehended that his presence may minimise the required cooperation of the other officials of IIPS with the investigation team,” the Health Ministry said.

