The Supreme Court’s view that they are in contempt did not faze the Centre and Gujarat, which brought the official files concerning the remission granted to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case to the courtroom on Tuesday, only to claim privilege over the contents.

Appearing before a Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said he had “instructions” that the Centre and the State were “considering” a review petition against a March 27 order of the top court to be “ready with the relevant files regarding the grant of remission”. The court explained it was important for it to examine the records to see whether the State government had independently applied its mind before granting remission to 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the “mass murder” of her family members during the 2002 riots. “Today it is this lady, tomorrow it can be me or you... What were the standards you applied for the remission?” Justice Joseph told Mr. Raju.

Mr. Raju said the State had indeed applied its mind but was claiming privilege (exemption from disclosing information). “If you cannot show reasons [for the remission], we will draw our own conclusions about your reasons... We will say your reasons do not hold water ... You are in contempt... What is the reason for not showing them to the court?” Justice Joseph asked.

Justice Nagarathna reasoned that the Centre and Gujarat would anyway have to show the documents to make a case for review. Mr. Raju said he had the files “ready” with him, but the Centre and Gujarat “wished” to file a review first. The law officer later went on to change tune, saying he had not seen the files himself.

At the end of the hearing, when asked by the court when he would file the review petition, Mr. Raju said rather cryptically, “If I am there, we will file it on Monday. Otherwise, I am not there”.

The court has scheduled the next hearing on May 2 for final disposal.

