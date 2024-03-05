March 05, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

A seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday declared that parliamentary privilege or immunity will not protect legislators who take bribes to vote or speak in Parliament or State Legislative Assemblies from criminal prosecution.

“Privileges and immunities are not gateways to claim exemptions from the general law of the land... Corruption and bribery of members of the legislature erode the foundation of Indian parliamentary democracy,” the Supreme Court observed.

The unanimous verdict authored by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud overruled a 25-year-old verdict in the JMM bribery case judgment of 1998 which ruled that lawmakers who took bribes were immune from prosecution for corruption if they go ahead and vote or speak in the House as agreed.

The seven-judge Bench said the majority on the five-judge Bench in the JMM bribery case had erred. The court did not want to perpetuate the grave error as representative democracy was at stake. Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified that the offence of bribery was complete the moment the corruption money was accepted and hence will face criminal prosecution whether or not he makes a speech or votes in favour of the bribe-giver.

The Constitution Bench dismissed notions that whittling down parliamentary immunity would expose a vote or a speech made by Opposition lawmakers in the House to criminal investigation and thus enhance the possibility of abuse of the law by political parties in power. The SC reasoned that the freedom of speech and expression, which include voting in the House, and attendant immunities granted to legislators under Articles 105 and 194 did not extend to giving or taking bribes.

Criminal courts and Houses of the legislature have parallel jurisdiction over allegations of bribery and one cannot negate the jurisdiction of the other, said the CJI.

The reference came in an appeal filed by JMM leader Sita Soren, who was accused of taking a bribe to vote for a particular candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections of 2012. Though she later denied culpability on the ground that she voted for the official nominee of her own party, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the case. The Jharkhand High Court had refused to quash the chargesheet, following which she had moved the apex court.

