The Supreme Court on Monday expressed acute displeasure at Governors holding back key Bills, especially in non-BJP-ruled States such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by the Punjab government accusing the State’s Governor of sitting on seven key Bills.

Justice Mr. Chandrachud asked why parties should be made to approach the Supreme Court for the Governors to act when such matters are to be sorted out between the Governors and Chief Ministers. The Chief Justice said it was time everybody, including Governors and Chief Ministers, did “a little bit of soul-searching”, adding, “The Governors should not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected by the people.”

While arguing the case, the Advocate-General for Punjab clarified that three of the seven Bills were Money Bills, of which two had been recommended by the Governor after the petition was filed in the Supreme Court. Four Bills on other subjects, presented to the Governor in July, were still pending with him.

The State, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi along with the Advocate-General, said the Vidhan Sabha was adjourned sine die in March and recalled in June by the Speaker under Rule 16 of the Vidhan Sabha Rules to pass the seven Bills. The Governor had objected, saying the session ought to have been prorogued and reconvened. In defense, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the Governor was taking “appropriate action” on the Bills presented to him.

The Court questioned the Assembly’s action to reconvene three months after the Vidhan Sabha was adjourned sine die in March. Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, said that his State had also approached the Supreme Court against its Governor holding back crucial Bills to which the Governor responded, ‘Let us see, we will fight it out’.

