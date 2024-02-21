February 21, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it would not tolerate “subterfuges” that destroy electoral democracy even at the local level, while declaring the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar as the new Mayor of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud initiated action against Anil Masih, the Returning Officer who presided over the controversial mayoral elections on January 30, whose “defacement” of eight ballot papers was caught on camera. Mr. Masih’s “furtive” conduct had swung the electoral results in favour of the BJP’s Manoj Sonkar. The Supreme Court had intervened on February 5 to sequester the ballot papers and video records of the polling day.

By declaring Mr. Kumar as Chandigarh Mayor in a single stroke on Tuesday, the court dashed the BJP’s hopes for fresh polls to the municipal corporation. Incidentally, there was a sudden shift of allegiances of three AAP councillors to the BJP, coinciding with Mr. Sonkar’s resignation as Mayor on the eve of the SC hearing.

The Bench said that what had happened at the mayoral elections was an “exceptional situation”. “The court must step in to ensure that the basic mandate of the electoral democracy, albeit, at the local participatory level, is preserved,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The decision to declare Mr. Kumar as the winner was taken immediately after perusing the eight ballot papers specially brought to the court. The Bench said that the eight votes were clearly cast for Mr. Kumar, taking his tally to a majority 20 votes out of a total 36 polled. Mr. Masih’s declaration of Mr. Sonkar as winner was quashed and set aside.

The court said that Mr. Masih’s misconduct, by “making a single line in ink by way of a mark in the bottom half of the eight ballot papers so that these votes would be treated as invalid”, led to the “destruction of the fundamental democratic principles”. The Bench ordered the Supreme Court Registrar (Judicial) to issue a show cause notice to Mr. Masih under Section 340 (conduct affecting the administration of justice) of the CrPC.

