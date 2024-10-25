Samantha interview, ‘Venom 3’ review

Around Tinsel Town

>> MAMI 2024: Amit Dutta’s ‘Rhythm of a Flower’ wins Golden Gateway Award

Amit Dutta’s Rhythm of a Flower claimed the prestigious Golden Gateway Award at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Nocturnes, co-directed by Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, took home the Silver Gateway Award. Meanwhile, Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, opened the festival. Shabana Azmi, who was honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award, conducted a masterclass in which she shared insights from her five decades in the film industry.

Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with rare form of bone marrow cancer

Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next

Cardi B says she’s hospitalised with medical emergency, will miss music festival

Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune: Part Two’ ineligible for Oscars 2025

‘Spider-Man 4’ to commence shooting in 2025: Tom Holland

Body horror film ‘The Substance’ to debut on MUBI on October 31

A ‘John Wick’ prequel anime film is in the works

‘God of War’ live-action series recruits Ronald D Moore as new showrunner

Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone to star in indie comedy ‘In Memoriam’

‘Carrie’ series adaptation incoming from Stephen King and Mike Flanagan

‘The Apothecary Diaries’ announces Season 2 premiere, releases new teaser

World Cinema

Roman Polanski will not face trial over 1973 rape allegations

Crunchyroll announces theatrical release for ‘Solo Leveling - ReAwakening’ in India

Australian Centre for Indian Cinema announces National Indian Film Festival of Australia

European Union Film Festival 2024 announces dates, lineup

Bollywood

Adar Poonawalla to acquire 50 per cent of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for Rs 1000 crore

Alia Bhatt slams online videos, clickbait articles claiming she had ‘Botox gone wrong’

POCSO case: Mumbai cops ask Ekta Kapoor, mother to appear for questioning on Thursday

Salman Khan to shoot ‘Sikandar’ as scheduled, ‘Singham 3’ cameo confirmed

‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala deletes Twitter account amid poor reception

Arshad Warsi on backlash for remarks about ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: I will love every film rest of my life

Shootjit Sircar’s film with Abhishek Bachchan titled ‘I Want To Talk’

Jaya Bachchan’s mother, Indira Bhaduri, suffered from fracture, is stable: caretaker

Sunny Deol’s next film is titled ‘Jaat’

Regional

Yash confirms he is playing Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Ramayana’, ‘Toxic’ set to get a new release date

Jani Master, arrested on sexual assault charges, gets bail

Everything changed in 24 hours: Sudeep opens up on his mother’s demise

Silambarasan TR teams up with AGS Entertainment and Ashwath Marimuthu for ‘STR 49’

Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim’s ‘Sookshmadarshini’ gets a release date

Malayalam actor Bala ties the knot again

Trailers

Sivakarthikeyan brings Major Mukund Varadarajan’s story to life in ‘Amaran’ trailer

Dulquer Salmaan goes the extra mile for his family in ‘Lucky Baskhar’ trailer

‘Bloody Beggar’ trailer hints at a chaotic comedy with Kavin essaying a cunning beggar

In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 trailer, Miyagi-Do gears up for the Sekai Taikai

Vishwak Sen is fiery and fun in ‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer

In ‘The Brutalist’ trailer, Adrien Brody starts afresh in Brady Corbet’s post-war epic

Srii Murali’s ‘Bagheera’ trailer promises to be an high-octane action vigilante thriller

Ke Huy Quan gears up for his first lead role in ‘Love Hurts’ trailer

In ‘Severance’ Season 2 trailer, Adam Scott returns to work for round two

Keerthy Suresh aces comedy and action in ‘Revolver Rita’ teaser

Essential Reading

1) Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on what’s cooking in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

>> The actors along with Raj Nidimoru discuss jackets, acting (good and bad) and taking Indian streaming to the next level

2) Sivakarthikeyan on becoming Major Mukund Varadarajan in ‘Amaran’ and receiving the ‘Thuppakki’ from Vijay

>> He also speaks about shooting the film in Kashmir, interacting with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles unit, and handling real AK 47s

3) Dulquer Salmaan: A period setting lends scope for more drama

>> Ahead of ‘Lucky Baskhar’, the actor-producer reflects on the warm reception from the Telugu audience

4) From ‘Raja Paarvai’ to ‘Amaran’ and ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan’s evolution as a producer

>> Kamal has seamlessly transitioned from actor to director to producer, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking technology

5) Saoirse Ronan on preserving childhood innocence and writing music with Nicholas Britell on ‘Blitz’

>> She talks about forging a genuine friendship with her young co-star and cooking up a little musical madness with the Emmy-winner composer

6) Reviewing the reviewers

>> At least in spirit, it is expected that the creators and commentators of culture world stand together. However, this is increasingly not the case

7) ‘Fallout’ star Ella Purnell on his new thriller ‘Sweetpea’ and bidding goodbye to ‘Arcane’

>> The British star talks about playing a serial killer in her latest series, and the obsessive attention to detail she pays each of her characters

8) Priyadarshan: ‘Most Hindi remakes of regional movies are flops’

>> The veteran filmmaker opens up on the meteoric rise of the Malayalam film industry and his growth as a filmmaker over the past three decades

9) ‘Paris Has Fallen’: Tewfik Jallab on his love for biryani and ‘Baahubali’

>> He says he did not watch any of the ‘Has Fallen’ movies as he wanted to create his own character, without Gerard Butler’s influence

10) Sai Paranjpye says 'going to theatres has lost its charm'

>> The veteran filmmaker donated her collection of original, handwritten drafts and screenplays of films, teleplays and stage plays in Marathi, English and Hindi

11) Abhinaya: I am excited to be back acting in a Malayalam film like ‘Pani’

>> The actor talks about being part of the Joju George’s directorial debut and her love for Kerala

12) Tamil music producer Tenma launches AI-based film studio and releases his first AI-based music video on Madurai Veeran

>> Painting, AI, filmmaking and jingles have been taking up the music producer and composer’s time.

What to watch

1) Tom Hardy packs double the charm in ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ an action-packed conclusion to jolly bromance

2) In ‘Do Patti’, Kriti Sanon and Kajol struggle to power a thriller on domestic abuse

3) Joju George’s ‘Pani’ is a gory drama that works despite its typical revenge plot

4) Search for an entertaining premise continues in ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Season 3

5) Tatsuki Fujimoto’s poignant meta-manga ‘Look Back’ is a stirring tribute to creation

6) ‘Pottel’ squanders a potentially compelling story with its melodramatic excesses

7) Naomi Scott shines in Parker Finn’s simpering horror sequel ‘Smile 2’

8) ‘Snakes and Ladders’, backed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a bored game

9) ‘Goodrich’ is a gentle relationship drama with Michael Keaton in top form

10) In ‘Family By Choice’, a charming trio delves into friendship, family and growing up

11) ‘One Piece Fan Letter’ is an outstanding anime that honours the Straw Hat legacy

