With the objective of claiming the party symbol amidst the ongoing intra-party tussle for succession, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the election commission that that he was elected president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on June 30. To this effect, he submitted a resolution and affidavits from 40 MPs and state legislators, sources in the election commission said. The resolution, the affidavits by lawmakers, and the petition claiming the party symbol were all dated June 30, though the commission only received them on July 5.

This effectively implied that Mr Ajit Pawar was chosen as the president by his faction two days before the rebellion became public on July 2. It was on this date that he, along with nine other NCP leaders, were inducted as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-government.

Furthermore, a day later after the rebellion became public NCP leader and Sharad Pawar loyalist, Jayant Patil filed a caveat with the EC urging that the commission hear them first. Mr Patil’s letter informed that disqualification proceedings had been filed against the nine rebel MLAs.

The developments ran alongside a tense backdrop with rival factions of the intra-party dispute convening separate meetings as a show of their respective strengths for control of the outfit. The Hindu learnt from sources that 32 out of the party’s 53 MLAs attended the meeting convened by Mr Ajit Pawar with 18 turning up to support his uncle. While the senior Pawar accused his nephew of being hungry for power, also warning that the BJP would destroy his faction, Mr Ajit Pawar accused his 83-year-old uncle of stubbornness and suggested he quit active politics. He also took a jibe at the appointment of Baramati MP (and Mr Sharad Pawar’s daughter) Supriya Sule as the NCP’s working president. He said, “It is not our mistake that we weren’t born to ‘certain people’.”

