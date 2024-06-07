Hollywood

Cillian Murphy to reprise role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film for Netflix

Nicole Kidman confirms ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

Giancarlo Esposito joins cast of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

‘300’ television series in the works at Amazon Prime

Netflix sets date for ‘Suits’ season nine premiere

Richard Linklater announces next film titled, ‘Blue Moon’

Marion Cotillard joins season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

Grant Sputore to direct ‘Godzilla x Kong’ follow-up for Legendary

Paul Giamatti to star in ‘Hostel’ series

Michael Stuhlbarg boards Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After The Hunt’

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ announces release date on Netflix

‘Outlander’ season 7 return date revealed

Bollywood

‘All We Imagine As Light’ win for all women in India who weren’t on Cannes stage, says Kani Kusruti

Not just my achievement, whole country feels pride: Anasuya Sengupta on Cannes win

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ renewed for Season 2

Preity Zinta wraps shooting for ‘Lahore 1947’

Roy Kapur Films announces biopic on India’s first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen

Regional

Karthik Subbaraj - Suriya film goes on floors; Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and Joju George on board

‘Ullozhukku’: Parvathy and Urvashi-starrer’s first look and release date out

Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ gets a release date

Siddharth’s next film titled ‘Miss You’

‘Vaazha’: First look of Anand Menen’s next directorial, written by Vipin Das, out

Trailers

Tom Hardy returns with the beloved symbiote to culminate trilogy in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer

Ajay Devgn and Tabu bring a tale of love and heartbreak in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ teaser

In ‘Manamey’ trailer, Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty are poles-apart parents

The hunted become the hunter in ‘Paruvu’ trailer, a thrilling series on honour killing

Dave Bautista goes all John Wick in ‘The Killer’s Game’ trailer

‘Level Cross’ teaser features Asif Ali and Amala Paul venturing into a deserted, haunted village

Essential Reading

