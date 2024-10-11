Reviews of ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘Jigra’

Around Tinsel Town

>> President confers 70th National Film Awards; Mithun Chakraborty receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday gave away the 70th National Film Awards to the winners in various categories. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Murmu observed that only 15 of the 85 awardees were women. She said more efforts could be made to ensure women-led development in the film industry. “I believe that films and social media are a great tool to bring about a change in society,” she said.

>> Kamal Haasan to Salman Khan, celebrities condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata; Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute

Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata has left a void in the nation as passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86. There was an outpouring of grief from all sections of society, including celebrities from Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86.

Meanwhile, pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Ratan Tata at his concert gig in Dusseldorf, Germany. Diljit, who is currently on the European leg of his ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’, condoled the demise of the late industrialist and TATA Group scion on stage, saying in Punjabi, “Ratan Tara ji has passed away. It was important to mention his name here because his life was all about hard work. I never read or heard anywhere that he spoke ill of anyone.”

Bollywood

‘All We Imagine as Light’ books November release in India, to open MAMI Mumbai Festival next week

List of participants for ‘Bigg Boss 18’ hosted by Salman Khan revealed

Mithun Chakraborty: Was told dark-skinned actors wouldn’t survive in Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi injured on sets of ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad

Anupam Kher’s ‘Vijay 69’ to release on Netflix on Nov 8

Hollywood

Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s next; release date revealed

Aaron Pierre set to star as John Stewart in HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Todd Phillips receives support from Francis Ford Coppola following ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ upset

‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer battled aggressive form of breast cancer, shares survival story

‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

A sequel to ‘Alien: Isolation’ is in the works

‘Princess Diaries 3’ in works, Anne Hathaway confirms return

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in final talks for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Associate’

Netflix sets December release for ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ series

‘Superman’ actor Henry Cavill to star in ‘Voltron’

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore join Boots Riley’s upcoming, ‘I Love Boosters’

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to be part of Lionsgate’s adaptation of ‘The Housemaid’

Regional Cinema

Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj wraps up shoot

List of contestants for ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 8 revealed

Malayalam actor T.P. Madhavan passes away

Director Prasanth Varma announces third film from PVCU, ‘Mahakali’

Revathy to make directorial debut in Tamil with Disney+ Hotstar series

Hesham Abdul Wahab to make Tamil debut with Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s ‘Once More’

Samyuktha to headline a thriller; Rana Daggubati launches the film

Jayam Ravi’s next, ‘JR 34,’ to be helmed by ‘Dada’ director Ganesh K Babu

World Cinema

French cinema’s beloved ‘worried clown’ Michel Blanc dies

SEGA’s ‘Shinobi’ to receive live-action adaptation from ‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave

Trailers

Ajay Devgn returns, while Deepika Padukone buffs up copverse in trailer of ‘Singham Again’

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises chills and laughter as Vidya Balan teams up with Madhuri Dixit

Trailer of ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ offers a tense glimpse into a family’s struggle against Iranian oppression

‘All We Imagine As Light’ trailer offers a glimpse at Payal Kapadia’s poignant exploration of female companionship

Jude Law’s FBI agent takes on neo-Nazi white supremacists in the trailer of ‘The Order’

Trailer of Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’ promises an engaging psychological thriller

‘Snakes & Ladders’ trailer shows cops, thieves, and kids caught in a suspenseful chase

Varun Tej plays a Godfather-figure in teaser of period actioner, ‘Matka’

Glimpse of Gunasekhar’s thriller, ‘Euphoria,’ calls attention to rape culture and substance abuse

Essential reading

1) Mithun Chakraborty: I believed I was Al Pacino

>> The actor talks about his disbelief at winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and his disappointments in the world of politics

2) TJ Gnanavel on Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’: Art is a tool, a weapon... but it all comes down to who’s wielding it

>> The filmmaker also talks about working with an ensemble cast and why custodial torture is iniquitous

3) Austin Abrams on charming Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Wolfs’ and Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

>> The star of titles like ‘Chemical Hearts’ and ‘Dash & Lily’ also talks about the lessons he took away from the experience

4) Director AP Arjun on ‘Martin’ and working with Dhruva Sarja

>> The director also opens up on mounting an ambitious action film and the controversies surrounding the project

5) How today’s rom-coms are redefining love stories for a diverse audience

>> Despite evolving audience tastes, romantic comedies remain a beloved genre, reflecting the timeless nature of love in cinema

6) Dasara 2024: A packed weekend at the movies

>> From ‘Viswam’ to ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ and ‘Janaka Aithe Kanaka’ to ‘Jigra’, here is a look at all the Dasara releases

7) Oscars 2025 | What’s Indian about Santosh?

>> UK’s official Oscar entry, ‘Santosh,’ also reflects the nature of global arthouse cinema today

8) For a full house, rewind | Going behind the trend of re-releases

>> Why theatres are seeing the most number of re-releases this year, from ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ to ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Veer-Zaara’

What to watch

1) In ‘Vettaiyan, a gutsy Rajinikanth powers TJ Gnanavel’s flawed film on unlawful encounter killings

2) Jigra

3) Martin

4) In ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ Rajkummar Rao enlivens the long title with a short shelf life

5) ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ tells the tear-jerking story behind the man of steel with a heart of gold

6)

7) Sudheer Babu shoulders a patchy relationship drama in ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’

8) Saiju Kurup and Rahul Riji Nair shine in this light-hearted series, ‘Jai Mahendran’

9) Sreenu Vaitla and Gopichand’s film, ‘Viswam,’ is marred by an outdated, meandering narrative

10) Shin Min-a, Kim Young-dae shine in ‘No Gain No Love,’ a show that gets sisterhood and romance right

11) Gary Oldman’s caustic screwballs deliver a galloping forth ride of ‘Slow Horses’

12) Alice Oseman’s queer coming-of-age drama, ‘Heartstopper,’ returns with an emotionally heavy third season

13) Undercooked Ariana DeBose horror, ‘House of Spoils,’ spoils its feminist broth

14) Breathtaking period anime ‘The Elusive Samurai’ feels like a subversive successor to ‘Shōgun’

15) Perplexing plot and staggering symbolism puts ‘The Platform 2’ a level below its predecessor

