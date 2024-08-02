Reviews of ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Trap’

Around Tinsel Town

>> San Diego Comic Con

The much-hyped San Diego Comic Con took place between July 25 and July 28. The event saw several film and series announcements, but the news that sent the fans into a frenzy was this: Robert Downey Jr. announced his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as Marvel mega-villain Doctor Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom.

Some highlights from the event:

> Robert Downey Jr. to receive a paycheck north of $80 million along with perks for next two ‘Avengers’ movies

> ‘The Boys’ prequel ‘Vought Rising’ announced at Comic-Con

> Michael C Hall to return for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ series

> ‘Alien: Romulus’ Hall H panel witnesses 6,500 facehugger masks as director Fede Alvarez updates SDCC

> Marvel unveils ‘Fantastic Four’ film title with concept reel featuring Galactus

> ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff, ‘The War Between the Land and Sea’, officially announced

> ‘Star Trek’ to expand with new comedy series

> Steve Zahn joins cast of ‘Silo’ season 2

>> TFPC pauses all film-related activities from Nov. 1; actors, producers, and other stakeholders react

An air of uncertainty has descended upon Tamil cinema — unlike anything since the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown — after the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) released a statement on regulations to be implemented in how films are to be produced and released in Tamil Nadu. The announcement mandated an eight-week streaming release window for big-star films; prevented actors from taking on new projects before completing their prior commitments; called for a temporary halt to the commencement of new films from August 16 to resolve the situation of multiple films being stuck in the can; and called a halt to all film-related activities from November 1, this year, to implement measures to regularise actors’ remuneration. The governing body’s six-pointer statement sent ripples wide and far, with stakeholders raising concerns about how the regulations will be implemented

>> IDSFFK 2024

The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, took place between the July 26 and 31. The event saw Anand Patwardhan’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam’, a deeply personal history of the filmmaker’s family that is intertwined with the history of the nation, be awarded the Best Long Documentary. Ranajit Ray’s ‘Putulnama,’ on the daily struggles of puppet artistes, won the award for the Second Best Long Documentary.

Here are some major highlights from the event, as reported by Praveen SR:

> Wildlife filmmaking pioneers Bedi Brothers see their films as messages of conservation

> How students of a Spanish film school intelligently defied Franco’s dictatorial regime

> ‘Farming the Revolution’ becomes a powerful document of a historic protest

> ‘Flickering Lights’ chronicles a remote village’s long wait for electricity

> ‘Colours of Kollywood,’ a student project, looks critically at colourism in the Tamil film industry

> Lalit Vachani’s ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’ is a moving portrait of a prisoner caught in a Kafkaesque situation

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh to headline ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar’s next

Kartik Aaryan wraps ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ shoot

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ to premiere on November 7

Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Onir and Rima Das’ anthology film ‘My Melbourne’ to open 2024 IFFM

Vikrant Massey to front Ruskin Bond adaptation ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’

Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Badtameez Gill’ wraps filming

Neena Gupta-led musical drama, ’Hindi-Vindi,’ gets first look

Sharvari Wagh begins shooting for YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

Kay Kay Menon-starrer detective series ‘Shekhar Home’ gets premiere date

Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor talk about working again after ‘The Archies’

Hollywood

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has 6th biggest opening weekend of all time; smashes R-rated record with $205 million debut

Film Academy re-elects Janet Yang as president

Videos surface of Francis Ford Coppola trying to kiss extras on ‘Megalopolis’ set

‘House of the Dragon’ S2 finale leaks online, HBO says ‘aggressively removing clips’ from internet

Jason Reitman’s movie on ‘SNL’ gets title, to release in October

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney decline hosting the Oscars 2025

Chris Evans on his return in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Playing Johnny again was a dream come true

‘Longlegs’ topples ‘Parasite’ as Neon’s highest grossing film domestically

James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

Regional Cinema

Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

Bengali film industry lockdown ends after CM intervenes

Arjun’s first look from Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ out

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film titled ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Yuvan Shankar Raja to produce ‘Sweetheart!’ starring Rio Raj

Makers of KD - The Devil’ introduce Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva

Bengali filmmaker Rahool Mukherjee rages against cine workers’ federation after technicians boycott shoot

First look of Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah from Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ out

Director Leena Manimekalai creates her own Video on Demand channel

Prashanth’s ‘Andhagan’ gets a new release date

World Cinema

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 premiere date out, makers confirm Season 3

Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple TV series ‘Disclaimer’ drops first look

Tom Cruise receives France’s prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour

Irish star Eanna Hardwicke to play Manchester United football legend Roy Keane in ‘Saipan’

Apple TV+’s first German series ‘Where’s Wanda?’ gets streaming date

‘The Crow’ starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs gets release date in India

‘Cobra Kai’ creators tease a Mr. Miyagi prequel series

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Trailers

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer shows the long-feared re-emergence of Sauron

Michelle Yeoh keeps it lively in the teaser of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ spinoff, ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’ promises a comedy-drama with plenty of surprises

Eddie Redmayne plays a smart assassin in the teaser of ‘The Day of the Jackal’

Keerthy Suresh challenges the status quo in trailer of anti-Hindi comedy ‘Raghuthatha’

‘Vedaa’ trailer shows John Abraham back to fight for justice with Sharvari

‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser shows Ravi Teja as an Income Tax officer with an attitude

Teaser of Netflix’s ‘Sakamoto Days’ brings Taro Sakamoto’s dual identities to life

Colin Farrell embarks on a criminal odyssey in the new trailer of ‘The Penguin’

Glimpse of ‘Mechanic Rocky’ shows Vishwak Sen as the man in charge

Teaser-trailer of ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ shows Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu and Kento Kaku as Nishikiyama Akira

