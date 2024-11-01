Reviews of ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Amaran’

Hollywood

Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest after police shut down crowded event

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Game of Thrones’ movie in the works at Warner Bros.

Ridley Scott confirms new ‘Alien’ movie in development

ADVERTISEMENT

David Fincher to helm English-language ‘Squid Game’ adaptation for Netflix

Johnny Depp to star in ‘Day Drinker’ with Penélope Cruz

Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoe Kravitz and more join Cate Blanchett’s alien invasion comedy, ‘Alpha Gang’

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser board Al Pacino-starrer, ‘Assassination’

‘Jumanji 3’ gets holiday release date for 2026

Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

John Krasinski to reprise role for ‘Jack Ryan’ feature film

Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone to star in conspiracy thriller, ‘Lone Wolf’

Bollywood

‘Mirzapur’ film sets 2026 release, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi to return

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidhu Vinod Chopra unveils digital motion poster for ‘12th Fail’ follow-up, ‘Zero Se Restart’

‘Karan Arjun’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to re-release in theatres on 30th anniversary

Anil Kapoor’s Prime Video movie ‘Subedaar’ starts filming

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna to headline Maddock Films’ new horror-comedy, ‘Thama’

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ banned in Saudi Arabia

‘Singham Again’ faces extensive revisions by CBFC ahead of release, heavy allusions to Ramayana modified

‘I Want to Talk’ poster out; Abhishek Bachchan is a grumpy NRI in Shoojit Sircar’s next

Vidya Balan falls on stage during ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ performance, continues dancing with poise

Regional Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan honours Chiranjeevi with ANR Award

Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for ‘HanuMan’ sequel, ‘Jai Hanuman’

Rajinikanth shares special video message, shares Suriya’s role originally written for himself at ‘Kanguva’ audio launch

Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomes Raghava Lawrence to LCU with ‘Benz’

‘Empuraan’: Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel, directed by Prithviraj, gets a release date

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, great-grandson of legendary actor-politician NTR, forays into films

Netflix announces ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ documentary

Raghava Lawrence film with Ramesh Varma titled ‘Kaala Bhairava’

RJ Balaji’s next is ‘Happy Ending’; title teaser out

Ravi Teja’s ‘RT 75’, co-starring Sreeleela, titled ‘Mass Jathara’

Arjun Das joins the cast of Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Ritu Varma onboard Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Mazaka’

World Cinema

Actor Gérard Depardieu will appear in court in Paris on sexual assault charges

Australian Centre for Indian Cinema announces National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Trailers

Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino’s intimate portrait of desire in the trailer for ‘Queer’

Steven Soderbergh’s latest haunted house horror is shot from the ghost’s POV in the trailer for ‘Presence’

Anupam Kher stars in an age-defying tale of pursuing dreams in the trailer for ‘Vijay 69’

A mischievous Jayam Ravi creates a comedy of errors in the trailer for M. Rajesh’s ‘Brother’

Naslen is a hacker fueled by revenge in the trailer for ‘Premalu’ director’s next, ‘I am Kathalan’

Shivarajkumar is commanding as a lawyer and gangster in the teaser for ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’

Essential reading

1) Jayam Ravi: Nothing can crumble the reputation I’ve made in 21 years

>> He talks about ‘Brother’, returning to a family entertainer, and processing professional losses and personal setbacks

2) Rajkumar Periasamy on Sivakarthikeyan’s transformation for ‘Amaran’

>> The director talks about his Tamil film ‘Amaran,’ which is based on the life of late Indian hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

3) Sivabalan Muthukumar on Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’ and the quest to make a ‘correct’ film

>> The debutant speaks about casting Kavin, lessons from his journey with Nelson, and the kind of filmmaker he aspires to be

4) Srii Murali on ‘Bagheera’, battling injuries, and his camaraderie with Prashanth Neel

>> He opens up on dedicating three years to ‘Bagheera,’ during which he underwent a physical transformation and recovered from a severe injury

5) Kiran Abbavaram on ‘KA’: Sujith and Sandeep’s story surprised me at every turn

>> The actor discusses the Telugu period thriller in which he portrays a character with shades of grey

6) Nagarjuna: My father believed in cinema as entertainment, and Chiranjeevi’s work is an affirmation of that

>> Nagarjuna Akkineni on the selection of superstar Chiranjeevi for ANR Awards 2024, the role of AI in cinema, and his films ‘Coolie’ and ‘Kubera’

7) Unforgettable Malayalam movies on memory and identity that precede Amal Neerad’s ‘Bougainvillea’

>> With ‘Bougainvillea’ doing well in theatres, we dive into some gripping psychological thrillers that explore memory, intrigue and identity

8) Screen Share | Films that pay an ode to the rains

>> From Mani Ratnam’s ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’ to David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’, here are some movies in which rain is a recurring motif

What to watch

1) With ‘Singham Again,’ Ajay Devgn returns in deathly dull franchise

Read the full review here

2) Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi march into our hearts with the soul-stirring action of ‘Amaran’

Read the full review here

3) Venky Atluri, Dulquer Salmaan deliver an entertaining drama in ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Read the full review here

4) Coralie Fargeat’s blood-soaked ‘The Substance’ is a morbid comedy of horrors

Read the full review here

5) A fantastic Kavin anchors the delightfully dark comedy of ‘Bloody Beggar’

Read the full review here

6) Srii Murali roars in the action-packed superhero saga of ‘Bagheera’

Read the full review here

7) Jayam Ravi shoulders the bland family dramedy of ‘Brother’

Read the full review here

8) Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘karmic’ thriller, ‘KA’, packs a handful of surprises

Read the full review here

9) Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell continue to rock this marital/political drama in ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2

Read the full review here

10) ‘Pallotty 90s Kids’ is a heartwarming trip down memory lane

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.