Reviews of ‘Scoop’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

June 02, 2023

Around Tinsel Town

>> It’s a wrap for Cannes 2023

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival that took place from 16 to 27 May ended on a high note. The French film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, and its director Justine Triet became the third woman to achieve the prize, after Jane Campion in 1993, and Julia Ducournau in 2021.

The festival’s lineup included films by Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Martin Scorsese, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Todd Haynes and Hirokazu Kore-eda. This year’s festival witnessed a strong Indian presence in the likes of Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, actors Khushbu Sundar, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and others. Director Anurag Kashyap’s gangster drama ‘Kennedy’, which was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section, received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Here are a few highlights from the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

> The team of the festival’s closing film, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Elemental’, descended on the iconic Carlton Beach

> Anushka Sharma dazzled in an off-shoulder gown on her Cannes red carpet debut

> ‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho’s ‘Cobweb’ gets 10-minute standing ovation

> Director Molly Manning Walker shares about her breakthrough film ‘How to Have Sex’

>> ‘The Office’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Downton Abbey’, and more to stream on JioCinema

Popular titles such as Bel-Air, The Office, Downton Abbey, Suits, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project are all set to stream on the JioCinema streaming platform in India as a part of a new multi-year partnership between NBCUniversal (NBCU) and the Viacom18’s streaming service.

Bollywood

Team ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ reunite for film’s 10th year anniversary; photo goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Prime Video series ‘Jee Karda’ to premiere on June 15

Director Ayan Mukerji says he hasn’t seen ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ fully

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls quitting a Hindi film due to “jarring” experience with the director

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ gets a streaming date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral video of Salman Khan’s security blocking him

Hollywood

Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, announces film about Jesus

Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man 4’ in early stages

Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says ‘name has been cleared’

Al Pacino to welcome fourth child at 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Kim Cattrall to play Samantha Jones of ‘Sex and the City’ in ‘And Just Like That...’

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Sergio Calderon passes away at 77

Australian remake of ‘The Office’ to be led by a female star

Universal finds its Hiccup and Astrid for ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action film

Valak returns in first look images of ‘The Nun 2’

Andy Muschietti says no one can replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Kumail Nanjiani, Mandy Moore to headline new ‘Insidious’ film ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale’

Regional Cinema

Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram titled ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Rajinikanth’s next with Nelson, Jailer, wraps up shoot

Ram Charan to produce ‘The India House’ featuring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher

‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’, spin-off of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ launched

Shivarajkumar’s next with Narthan, ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, goes on floors

Prabhudheva’s upcoming musical actioner titled ‘Petta Rap’

Anirudh to compose music for Kavin’s next

Anjali’s 50th film titled ‘Eegai’; first look out

‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ actor Harish Pengan dies at 48

Trailers

Jack Ryan unearths conspiracy in ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4 trailer

A star-studded cast comes together for another trip to dystopia in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 trailer

Trailer of Aju Varghese and Lal’s thriller ‘Kerala Crime Files’ out

Teaser of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali’s biopic on iconic Punjabi singer, out

‘Biosphere’ trailer shows Mark Duplass, Sterling K Brown playing last men on Earth

Seventh-grade Math whiz takes on the world of rap in ‘World’s Best’ trailer

Trailer of Boots Riley’s mythical coming-of-age comedy ‘I’m a Virgo’ out

Trailer of Jackie Chan, John Cena’s long-delayed actioner ‘Hidden Strike’ out

Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan go serial-killer hunting in ‘Por Thozhil’ trailer

Teaser of ‘Godhra’, film based on the 2002 Gujarat riots out

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in June: Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, Season 4 of Never Have I Ever, documentary Arnold, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: Marvel’s Secret Invasion, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Seth Rogan’s comedy series Platonic, Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s limited series The Crowded Room, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: French film Medellín, Season 2 of With Love, eight-episode docuseries The Ride, and more

Essential reading

1) Today’s media is trivialized: Hansal Mehta and team on ‘Scoop’

>> They discuss their new series inspired by former crime journalist Jigna Vora’s book

2) Muthaiya on ‘Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam’, the ‘caste films’ tag, making a city-based film, and more

>> The director also speaks about casting Arya and Siddhi Idnani in the film and completing ten years as a filmmaker

3) Actor Thiruveer: Theatre and cinema helped me survive

>> He discusses ‘Pareshan’ and admits that little has changed in his career post the sleeper hit ‘Masooda’

4) Why romance as a genre has disappeared from Kannada cinema

>> Kannada industry insiders believe that the current generation mistakes intense scenes for melodrama

5) Sahra Mani’s documentary ‘Bread and Roses’ records Afghan women’s resistance under Taliban’s oppressive regime

>> Mani’s documentary captures a group of brave women marching against the most brutal regimes in modern history

6) Directors’ Take: How director Sashi Kiran Tikka approached ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Major’ like an American indie

>> The director of looks back at the indie approach to filmmaking and his days at the New York Film Academy

7) Lukas Dhont on exploring male friendships in ‘Close’, which won at Cannes 2022

>> ‘As a society, we murder beautiful friendships,’ says Lukas Dhont whose film talks about male friendships

8) Embracing authenticity: Telangana tales go mainstream in Telugu cinema

>> Stories from Telangana are now a part of mainstream Telugu cinema, but there are challenges as well

9) A Daredevil story: How a rookie Kannada film team excelled in promotions

>> The makers of the recent Kannada college drama banked on a series of off-beat ideas to take their film to the masses

10) From ‘Lagaan’ to ‘Pathaan’: How YRF’s Sherry Bharda changed visual effects

>> The head of yFX, the visual effects arm of Yash Raj Films, discusses changes in Indian VFX over the decades

11) Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: An oasis of wonder

>> Wes Anderson’s marvellously inventive film is set in a desert, but there is nothing arid about it

12) Stuntwoman-actor Michelle Lee: John Wick wouldn’t fight the way he did without the stunt team

>> She talks about why we need to recognise stunt actors more, and being an Asian working in Hollywood

13) Malayalam filmmakers are turning to social media platforms to scout for new acting talent

>> Instagram and other social media platforms are the new scouting grounds for filmmakers looking for new talent

14) Malayalam director Sudhi Maddison: We are happy that ‘Neymar’ has worked with families and children

>> The debut director talks about the audience reception for Neymar, the story of an indie dog

15) Yudhajit Basu and Prithvijoy Ganguly on their Marathi short film ‘Nehemich’ that made it to the Cannes Film Festival

>> Their film is the only Indian film to be featured in the competitive La Cinef category of this year’s Cannes

26) Ilaiyaraaja turns 80 | What’s your Ilaiyaraaja story?

>> As the inimitable composer turns 80, we look at how listeners relate to his songs at a very personal level

What to watch

1) ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is an action-packed visual extravaganza

Read the full review here

2) Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan perk up ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, a middling family drama

Read the full review here

3) ‘Mumbaikar’, Santosh Sivan’s remake of ‘Maanagaram’, is more grating than gratifying

Read the full review here

4) ‘Scoop’ is Hansal Mehta’s valentine to conscientious print journalism

Read the full review here

5) Mughal succession drama ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’ creaks and crumbles

Read the full review here

6) Thiruveer’s film ‘Pareshan’ is more ‘pareshan’ than entertaining

Read the full review here

7) ‘The Boogeyman’, an effective little horror-thriller, looks at grief, loss, parenting and other lurking monsters

Read the full review here

8) Abhiram Daggubati exacerbates a harrowing crime-thriller in ‘Ahimsa’

Read the full review here

9) ‘Pinki Elli’ is a social thriller that hits strikingly close to reality

Read the full review here

10) Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons light up ‘Love & Death’, a none-too-imaginative true crime series

Read the full review here

11) Arnold Schwarzenegger brings his A-game to this teddy bear’s picnic, ‘FUBAR’

Read the full review here

12) The‘Succession’ season four/ series finale is an Ouroboros-ian farewell to Television’s Roy-alty

Read the full review here

13) Anna Kendrick is riveting in ‘Alice, Darling,’ a tale of emotional abuse

Read the full review here

14) Coach Lasso loses at Television’s Premier League in this third season of ‘Ted Lasso’

Read the full review here

15) Ajitpal Singh’s ‘Fire in the Mountains’ is a cross between evocative social drama and biting protest art

Read the full review here

