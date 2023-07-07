Reviews of ‘Neeyat’ and ‘The Idol’

July 07, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Allahabad HC directs ‘Adipurush’ makers to appear before it on July 27

The makers of Adipurush - director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir - have been directed by the Allahabad High Court to appear before it on July 27 and the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film. This comes after the hearing of separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on movie set and undergoes surgery in US

Kajol, Kriti Sanon team up for Netflix film ‘Do Patti’

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ gets postponed

Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

Motion poster of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Charlie Chopra’ released

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ to release in March 2024

John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to hit theatres in January 2024

‘Metro... In Dino’, starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, gets a Good Friday release

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ to release on December 15

Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan’s film titled ‘Chandu Champion’

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ gets a release date

Hollywood

Tom Cruise says he hopes to keep making ‘Mission Impossible’ movies until he’s 80

Greta Gerwig to direct ‘Narnia’ movies for Netflix

Sylvester Stallone gets his own documentary

Daniel Radcliffe weighs on the chances of returning to Hogwarts

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return next year

Ezra Miller responds to harassment order; calls it “Unjustly and directly targeted”

Jodhi May, Olivia Williams join ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’

Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Marion Cotillard joins the cast of Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s ‘La tour de glace’

Daniel Kaluuya’s ‘Barney’ to focus on millennial angst

Regional Cinema

Kamal Haasan, H Vinoth team up for ‘KH233’

Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas reunite for fourth film

Mohanlal’s pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ to go on floors soon

Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu’s film titled ‘Skanda’

Alphonse Puthren teams up with Ilaiyaraaja for ‘Gift’

It’s a wrap for Upendra’s ‘Buddhivantha 2’

First look of Kunchacho Boban’s ‘Chaaver’ out

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to unveil trailer and release date of ‘Project K’ at San Diego Comic-Con

Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ to star Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi

‘Hostel Huduguru Bekaggidare’ gets a release date

World Cinema

Japanese voice actors from original ‘One Piece’ anime return to dub for Netflix’s live-action adaptation

Trailers

Teaser of ‘Salaar: Part 1’ shows a glimpse of Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s intense gangster world

It’s all about loving each other’s families in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer

Sivakarthikeyan plays a comic artist with a twist in ‘Maaveeran’ trailer

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle for love in ‘Bawaal’ teaser

Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Kichcha 46’ teaser hints at a violence-heavy actioner

‘Sex Education’ teaser confirms series will end with season 4

New trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ released

Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop in ‘Olam’ trailer

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the Reggae legend in ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ trailer

Valak returns to haunt Sister Irene in a bone-chilling trailer of ‘The Nun 2’

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in July:Bird Box spin-off film Bird Box Barcelona, comedy adventure The Out-Laws, second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in July: Vidyut Jammwal’s action film IB71, Kajol’s courtroom drama The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Tamil web series Sweet Kaaram Coffee, Hindi horror film Adhura, first season of Horror of Dolores Roach, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Idris Elba’s Hijack, Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry, and more

Essential reading

1) Vidya Balan interview on ‘Neeyat’ and why Bollywood should use this period of flux to reinvent itself

>> She talks about playing a detective in her first theatrical release since 2019 and wanting to do a full-fledged comedy

2) John Cho and Ken Jeong open doors to the camaraderie they shared on the sets of ‘The Afterparty’ Season 2

>> They talk about their mutual appreciation for the craft as John Cho celebrates Ken Jeong’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

3) Huma Qureshi on playing Tarla Dalal and overcoming insecurities

>> The actor opens up on her recent film ‘Tarla,’ and her decade-old journey in cinema

4) Amala Akkineni feels cinema is no longer about one person producing a masterpiece

>> The actor shares why aspiring filmmakers need formal training and her observations on the changing industry

5) Veteran actor Lakshmi: Days of actors doing homework are long gone

>> The cast and crew of ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ talk about their new road-trip drama and its underlying theme

6) Rajisha Vijayan stresses on the importance of creative collaborations in films

>> She talks about being partial to roles with shades of grey, and the importance of female bonding

7) The cast of ‘Heartbeat’ on how the K-drama blends vampires with rom-com

>> The team of the Korean vampire rom-com series, talk about essaying varied roles, and the show’s comedy track

8) I wanted to break the stereotypes associated with my image: Shelly

>> The Malayalam actor talks about her role in the Telugu web series, ‘Shaitan’

9) Shashaa Tirupati, Shivam Mahadevan and Sid Paul on the single ‘Ik Raanjha’

>> They share how the track melds the vocal brilliance of the singers with the beauty of Sufi mystic Bulleh Shah’s poetry

10) Kannada director Shivu Jamkhandi on ‘Nasab’ which is based on an autobiography

>> He talks about adapting K Kishore Kumar’s book and shooting it in Bagalkote, Patadkal and its surrounding areas

11) Malayalam directors Satish Babusenan, Santosh Babusenan speak about ‘Anand Monalisa Waits For Death’

>> The lead actor in the film, Meera Nair, talks to the Babusenan brothers about their films and their style of filmmaking

12) Manoj Vaasudev on the Malayalam road movie ‘Khajuraho Dreams’

>> The filmmaker talks about how the film pivots around a group of youngsters who find themselves along the way

13) Cancellation of screening at festival leads to overnight recognition of Bengali film on same-sex marriage

>> Bengali filmmaker Debalina Majumder shares the idea behind the documentary that was made in 2019

14) Yousuf Saeed on his online database for Cinema Qawwali

>> The Delhi-based independent filmmaker and researcher talks about his collection from talkie days to the present

What to watch

1) ‘Neeyat’ is a promising murder mystery that remains well short of what it intends to achieve

2) ‘The Idol’ is a glitzy, chaotic sex and torture porn-packed look at absolutely nothing

3) ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is a middling addition to the horror franchise

4) A simplistic, flat narration dilutes ‘Tarla’, a fascinating story

5) ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’is a feel-good series on soul-searching and introspection

6) Sonam Kapoor struggles to make a fist of ‘Blind’, a shallow crime thriller

7) Naga Shaurya, Satya bring in some laughs but ‘Rangabali’ is a lacklustre attempt at ‘show’manship

8) Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Bhaag Saale’ tries hard to be a quirky dark comedy

9) ‘Journey of Love 18+’ is an average fare despite all the progressive sprinkling

10) ‘The Witcher’ season 3, Henry Cavill’s penultimate outing, begins slow but gives way to a breathtaking cliffhanger

11) John Krasinski’s last mission, Season 4 of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’, is well set-up and plot-heavy

12) ‘Nimona’ is a pop-punk fairytale send-off to Pride Month

13) ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’ is a lovely paean to growing up, warts and all

