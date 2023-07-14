Reviews of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and ‘Maaveeran’

July 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

>> Hollywood actors join writers in historic industry-stopping strike

Hollywood actors joined screenwriters in the first joint strike since 1960. This development shuts down productions across the industry as talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services failed. The strike bars actors from promoting their works. The strike also forced Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cast to leave the film’s London premiere midway.

>> Emmys 2023 nominations: ‘Succession’ leads with 27 nods

The trio of Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Uscombined for a whopping 74 nominations for the Emmy Awards. Succession 4 bagged 27 nominations, including best drama. Reacting to her nomination for the best supporting actress award in a comedy for Abbot Elementary,Sheryl Lee Ralph said she is a “a puddle of emotions”. Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama also bagged nominations.

Bollywood

Hollywood

Regional cinema

Trailers

New in streaming

Essential reading

What to watch

